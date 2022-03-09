Consolidated board to meet
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services board will meet in person at 6 p.m. Monday in the ABC conference room at the County Health Department in Morehead City.
The agenda will include a presentation on the 2022-23 budget requests of the health department and Department of Social Services. It also includes public comment, a communicable disease report, updates by board directors and a request to accept a $167,687 allocation of American Recovery Plan Act funds for the Low-Income Home Water Assistance program.
