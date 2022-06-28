JULY 2:
WESTERN CARTERET
On Saturday, July 2, Carteret County Speedway is celebrating Independence Day. The driver meet-and-greet will begin at 6 p.m., followed by race start at 7. Tickets are $15, with children 10 and under getting in free. This event will include Carolina Pro Late Models, Carolina Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, Legends, Jr. Mini Cup, and fireworks will be incorporated.
JULY 3:
WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier)
The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. There will be live music by Spare Change at Mac Daddy’s, and food trucks, including Meraki Mediterranean Kafe, Sunshine Girls Lemonade, LaCocina Del Coqui, Funnels of Love, R.L. Street Dogs and Dirty Tacos Mas. Beginning at 7 p.m., Kona Ice will be set up at the White Oak Elementary School viewing site courtesy of the town of Bogue.
At 7:30 p.m., the National Anthem will be played, and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct a military flyover.
The National Anthem will be played again preceding the fireworks at 9 p.m.
JULY 4:
BEAUFORT
Beaufort’s Fourth of July festivities begin in the morning with the Beaufort Fire Department raising a flag at the corner of Pollock and Front streets. Mary Mikels, a former American Idol contestant, will perform the National Anthem. Following the flag raising, there will be a flyover at 10:30 a.m. by Jeff Deaton.
At 11 a.m., the Beaufort Independence Day parade will begin on Front Street. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should call the Beaufort Business Association at 252-241-4485 to register. The parade lineup begins at 10 a.m.
Parking in town-owned lots will be free.
Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and can be viewed from the Maritime Museum’s Gallants Channel location at 293 West Beaufort Road Ext. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and admission is $10 per car. Proceeds will go to support the Maritime Museum.
MOREHEAD CITY
Morehead City’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold an Independence Day celebration at Jaycee Park, located at 807 Shepard St. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with live music and food trucks, such as Meraki Mediterranean Kafe and Kona Ice. The Main Event Band will play from 7-10 p.m., and fireworks will begin on the waterfront at 9.
ATLANTIC BEACH
There will be live music by Robert McDuffy from 7-9 p.m. at The Circle. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Fire pits will be placed on the beach, and kits for making s'mores will be available to purchase.
SWANSBORO:
Swansboro will host a concert with music by the Tams at the pavilion from 6-10 p.m. Streets will be closed for the concert from 3 p.m. until approximately 11. The following streets will be affected by the closures:
Front Street – from Main Street to Church Street
Church Street – from Front Street to Water Street.
Water Street – from Church Street to Main Street.
Main Street will be closed at Water Street for eastbound traffic
There will be no fireworks display in Swansboro due to loss of the vendor’s warehouse.
