OCEAN — Carteret County, Coastal Environmental Partnership and GFL Environmental are working with the N.C. Coastal Federation to help ramp up oyster shell recycling throughout Carteret County.
Rather than tossing shells in the trash, which is banned, there are three new shell recycling drop-off sites in Carteret County for public use. Carteret County has teamed up with the federation to host the shell drop-off sites at three of its facilities, and Coastal Environmental Partnership and GFL Environmental will haul off the dumpsters once full.
These dumpsters were given a fun look with help by students from Havelock High School who did a great job painting an oyster mural on the dumpsters.
In a federation news release, the nonprofit organization’s coastal educator, Rachel Bisessi, said getting students involved in efforts like this is important to help foster the next generation of coastal stewards.
“It was really special to have students from Havelock High School involved. Through generous support from the Bosch Community Fund, we were able to provide students with lessons on the importance of oysters and were also able to engage them in the shell recycling process by painting the dumpsters, linking art and science,” said Bisessi. “I always like to say that these are the most beautiful dumpsters in North Carolina.”
The three new shell recycling sites are at:
● Hibbs Road Convenience, Site 800 Hibbs Road, Newport.
● Otway Convenience Site, 485 Harkers Island Road, Otway.
● West Firetower Road/Highway 58 Convenience Site, 1250 West Firetower Road, Swansboro.
The federation’s Recycling for Reefs Program collects recycled oyster shells and uses them to build oyster reefs and living shorelines. Oysters provide important habitats for fish, crabs, shrimp and other species. They also help clean and filter the water. Oyster populations have decreased by 90% along the Crystal Coast over the last 100 years.
The federation is taking steps to protect and restore oyster populations with efforts like the shell recycling program. One way the public can help oysters is to recycle oyster shells.
Under state law, oyster shells must be taken to official recycling drop-off locations so they can properly and strategically be placed back in the water where they will support the new growth of oysters. Whether from an oyster roast, restaurant or backyard cookout, every shell collected can help protect and restore our coast.
Oyster shells are a valuable resource costing up to $3 per bushel when purchased for coastal restoration. From 2003 to 2018, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries operated a state-funded oyster shell recycling program that provided 6-15% of the shell needed for restoration projects. The state-run oyster shell recycling program ended in 2018 due to budget cuts and staff reductions.
The federation is working to fill that gap by providing a way for the public and businesses to recycle shells and keep them out of the landfill. The expansion of the Recycling for Reefs program in Carteret County is funded by the Bosch Community Fund.
For a complete list of coastwide recycling sites ,visit the federation’s website: https://www.nccoast.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.