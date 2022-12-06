BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night unanimously selected Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle to chair the board.
The action came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
Farrington replaces Ed Wheatly of Beaufort.
The board also unanimously selected Mark Mansfield of Morehead City to remain vice chair of the panel.
Prior to electing the officers, reelected commissioners Mansfield, Chris Chadwick of Stacy and Chuck Shinn of Newport and newly elected commissioner David Quinn, also of Newport, took the oath of office.
All the commissioners sworn in Monday night are Republicans who faced no Democratic Party opposition in the November election. David Quinn took the seat of 12-year commissioner Robin Comer who did not seek reelection in November. He defeated Tim Quinn of Peletier in the Republican primary in May.
He said he will be “proud to carry out the duties of the board of commissioners.”
Chuck Shinn nominated Farrington for chair of the board.
The seats held by Wheatly, Farrington and Bob Cavanaugh of Newport were not up for election in November.
Outgoing board chair Wheatly said he’s sure Farrington will do a good job as chair of the commission.
“It’s a hell of a job,” he said as the two switched seats. “I wish you the best.”
Farrington said he appreciated the board’s confidence in him to lead the commission.
“I appreciate that,” he said. “I look forward to working with all of you.”
His first act as chair was to nominate Mansfield to continue as vice chair.
Carteret County Manager Tommy Burns thanked Wheatly for his service leading the board.
There were no other nominations for the two leadership positions.
