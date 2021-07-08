NC State University names CMAST director as distinguished professor

MOREHEAD CITY — A local marine scientist is one of three N.C. State University faculty to receive a distinguished professorship Monday.
The NCSU College of Sciences announced Tuesday three faculty members in the NCSU College of Sciences have been honored by the university with professorships of distinction that recognize top scholarly work. One of these three is CMAST Director Dr. David Eggleston, who was named a distinguished professor, recognizing him for a sustained record of “outstanding scholarship and leadership” in his field.
Dr. Eggleston said in an email Monday to the News-Times he was very happy to have received this honor.
“Any success I have had as a research over my career is due largely to the many amazing graduate students, professional colleagues and great staff that I’ve had the privilege to work with,” he said. “Moreover, funding from federal, state and non-governmental sources has been key. I’m looking forward to some exciting opportunities at CMAST, where I will continue to serve as director.”
According to the College of Sciences announcement, Dr. Eggleston is recognized for his work in marine science. He leads the Marine Ecology and Conservation program at NCSU, where his research spans fisheries ecology, habitat restoration, conservation biology, deep sea biology, detecting ecological impacts, behavioral ecology, population dynamics and modeling and marine science education.
“His research tests assumptions and understanding of animal behavior, population connectivity and ecosystem dynamics,” college officials said.
According to the college, as director of CMAST, Dr. Eggleston oversees researchers developing “innovative solutions to challenges and opportunities in marine systems and enhance community and educational outreach.” He joined the NCSU faculty in 1993.
In addition to Dr. Eggleston, NCSU named two other distinguished professors Tuesday, Dr. Karen Daniels of the department of physics and Dr. Carolyn Mattingly of the department of biological sciences.
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.