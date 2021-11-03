Cedar Point voters fill commission seats with familiar faces: Nash, Reilly, Castellano

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point voters Tuesday elected incumbents John Nash and Pam Castellano to new terms on the board of commissioners and elected Josh Reilly to a new seat created in 2020.
The new seat was created when the commission also voted unanimously to switch to the town manager form of government, but allow voters to select its first occupant. Mr. Reilly is the town planning board chairperson. Previously, the board had operated under a town administrator.
Mr. Nash led the way in the election with 99 votes, or 34.38% of the total, followed by Mr. Reilly with 92, or 31.94%, and Ms. Castellano with 91, coming in at 31.60%.
There were six write-in votes.
After the results of the election were in, Mr. Nash said he was honored to be elected to a four-year term after having been appointed two years ago from a stint on the planning board.
“I also want to congratulate Pam Castellano and Josh Reilly,” he said. “We will serve with other great commissioners, Gary Bray and Frankie Winberry, under the leadership of Mayor Scott Hatsell.”
“I’m very optimistic about the future of Cedar Point,” Mr. Nash added. “We’re growing, but we’re doing it in a responsible and conservative fiscal manner and balancing commercial and residential development.”
Ms. Castellano said she was disappointed only about 90 people voted, but understands because of the lack of competition. She said she is happy to have the trust of those who did vote and enjoys being a commissioner.
“It’s been a learning experience, and I do appreciate the opportunity to do good things for the town,” she said. “We’re working hard to clean up our business corridor, for example.”
Mr. Reilly did not respond to a request for comment.
The board now has five commissioners in addition to Mayor Scott Hatsell as leadership.
All vote totals are unofficial until canvassed by the Carteret County Board of Elections Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Voting Tuesday was at county-operated Western Park Community Center off Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. As in most elections in Cedar Point, there were a few voters outside the town limits who participated on election day.
One was Phyllis Nixon, who lives in the Ocean Spray RV Park off VFW Road. Before trying to cast her ballot, Ms. Nixon told the News-Times she thought it was important to vote in local elections because it’s a civic duty and because of the economy and the need to keep the property tax rate low.
Commissioner Nash said the town has sent letters to individual owners in Ocean Spray and others just outside of town, asking if they’d like to be annexed into town to access garbage service, yard debris pickups and some law enforcement. Because of the state’s restrictive annexation laws, the town can’t simply annex the large RV park without residents agreeing do so voluntarily or through a referendum.
