ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fishermen and others have an opportunity to commend on proposed gear requirements for the snapper-grouper fishery in federal waters.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service is requesting comments on the proposed rule for Regulatory Amendment 29 to the fishery management plan for the snapper-grouper fishery of the south Atlantic region, which if implemented, would modify gear requirements for the fishery. Comments are due by Wednesday, May 6.
The proposed rules would require descending devices to be on board and readily available for use on commercial, for-hire and private recreational vessels while fishing for or possessing snapper-grouper species. They would also require the use of non-offset, non-stainless steel circle hooks when fishing for snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits north of 28 degrees north latitude.
The proposed rules would also require all hooks be non-stainless steel when fishing for snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits south of 28 degrees north latitude.
Anyone interested in commenting may submit comments by electronic submission or by regular mail. Comments sent by any other method (such as e-mail), to any other address or individual or received after the end of the comment period may not be considered by the NMFS.
Comments may be submitted electronically via the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal. The portal may be accessed by going to regulations.gov/docket?D=NOAA-NMFS-2020-0008, clicking the “Comment Now!” icon, completing the required fields and entering or attaching comments.
Written comments may also be submitted by regular mail by sending them to Frank Helies, Southeast Regional Office, NMFS, 263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
The NMFS said in an announcement the reason for the proposed rules is commercial and recreational fishermen have expressed concern about regulations that result in released fish that do not survive. Some released fish die due to foul hooking (hooking the fish in the stomach or throat), injuries caused by barotrauma (injury due to expansion of gas when reeled up from depth), handling damage, stress from the fishing process, and predation.
To improve the survivorship of released fish, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council considered measures that would encourage the use of best fishing practices that aim to minimize the impact of capture. Fishermen have also expressed concern regarding inequitable access for the dive component of the snapper-grouper fishery.
A descending device is an instrument to which is attached a minimum of a 16-ounce weight and a length of line that will release the fish at the depth from which the fish was caught or a minimum of 60 feet.
The descending device attaches to the fish’s mouth or is a container that will hold the fish. The device must be capable of releasing the fish automatically, by the actions of the operator of the device or by allowing the fish to escape on its own. Since minimizing surface time is critical to increasing survival, descending devices shall be readily available for use while engaged in fishing.
Examples of descending devices that meet the requirements can be found in Regulatory Amendment 29 and include weighted hooks, lip clamp devices, box type devices and venting devices.
It’s the intent of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council that descending devices only be used when a fish may be experiencing barotrauma.
The proposed rule would not prohibit the use of venting tools for those individuals that know how to use them properly.
As for proposed hook requirements, existing rules require non-stainless steel circle hooks to be used when fishing for snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits north of 28 degrees north latitude, which is a line running east to west approximately 25 miles south of Cape Canaveral, Fla.
The proposed rules would require the use of non-offset, non-stainless steel circle hooks when fishing for snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits north of 28 degrees north latitude. Non-offset circle hooks can reduce the occurrence of hooking-related mortality (when compared to offset circle hooks and J-hooks) and can improve survivorship of released fish.
The proposed rule would also require the use of non-stainless steel hooks when fishing for snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits south of 28 degrees north latitude. All hooks, regardless of type, would need to be constructed of non-stainless steel. Non-stainless steel hooks degrade faster than stainless steel hooks, so fish that are released with an embedded hook would likely have a greater chance of survival through their use.
The SAFMC intends to conduct a education and outreach effort to ensure fishermen participating in the snapper-grouper fishery understand the new regulations and how to properly use descending devices.
The council developed a best fishing practices tutorial, available at safmc.net/bestpracticestutorial/story_html5.html.
Regulatory Amendment 29 may be found online at the NMFS Southeast Regional Office Website at fisheries.noaa.gov/action/regulatory-amendment-29-gear-requirements-south-atlantic-snapper-grouper-species. Information may also be requested by regular mail by writing to Frank Helies, NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office Sustainable Fisheries Division 263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
Information may also be requested by fax at 727- 824-5308 or by phone at 727-824-5305.
