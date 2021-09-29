Atlantic Beach to pursue federal funds to improve stormwater infrastructure

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are pursuing funding from state and federal agencies for stormwater infrastructure improvements, including along the iconic Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met Monday for its regular meeting in the town hall meeting room, with Mayor Trace Cooper absent. During the meeting, planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner informed the council the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has deemed the town’s watershed restoration and stormwater resilience plan eligible for a Section 319 grant.
The grant, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Clean Water Act and administered by the DEQ, provides state agencies with funds to reduce nonpoint source pollution like stormwater runoff, the biggest nonpoint source of water pollution along the state’s coast.
Ms. Eitner said now that the town has been declared eligible for a Section 319 grant, staff is looking into more funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency via a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant.
“We’ve got a lot of information on it moving forward,” Ms. Eitner said. “All we’re doing right now is a letter of interest.”
After discussion, the council unanimously endorsed sending FEMA a letter of interest to pursue a BRIC grant. This letter is due Friday.
At least two other Carteret County towns, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores are also pursing BRIC funding.
Meanwhile, the next request for proposals for Section 319 grants is scheduled for January.
Ms. Eitner said Tuesday town officials haven’t settled on a dollar amount to apply for because they’re focusing on the letter first.
All the funding is earmarked to pursue stormwater infrastructure improvements. Since the sources of each grant – the EPA and FEMA – are both federal, they can’t be applied to the same projects. Ms. Eitner said BRIC grant funds would be used for projects along the Atlantic Beach Causeway, which is part of the town’s commercial corridor, while the Section 319 funds would be used on stormwater infrastructure elsewhere in town.
She said staff is working with the N.C. Coastal Federation, a nonprofit based in Carteret County dedicated to protecting the coastal environment, to develop an infrastructure plan for the causeway.
“It’s a bigger project than we initially planned,” Ms. Eitner said.
The plan will include retrofitting projects to improve stormwater infiltration along the causeway, such as adding pervious pavement to parking lots.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council recognized two former town officials who recently died and one who is due to retire Friday, Oct. 1 after about 13 years of service to the town.
The council approved, in one motion, resolutions of sympathy for the families of former Council Member John Rivers and former police official James Vaselovic, as well as a resolution of appreciation to public services technician James Godette. Mayor Cooper will sign all three resolutions at a later date.
During his regular report, town manager David Walker informed the council the public safety and administration complex currently under construction is on schedule. The complex is being built at the former site of the town hall at 125 West Fort Macon Road. Once complete, it will house administration staff and the police and fire/EMS departments.
Mr. Walker said contractors as of Monday are installing interior sheet rock in the complex and staff hopes to have the fire department moved into the new complex by Christmas.
“In the next 30 days we’ll make a lot of progress,” Mr. Walker said.
