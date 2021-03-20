Emerald Isle to look at stormwater, flooding as part of development ordinance update

EMERALD ISLE — The town of Emerald Isle is planning an update of its Unified Development Ordinance, with a particular eye on new standards to limit future stormwater runoff and flooding amid continued growth and redevelopment.
Town commissioners approved the concept during a budget work session Feb. 15, and commissioners Steve Finch and Floyd Messer agreed to serve on a committee that will review the current UDO. Other members will be Planning Director Josh Edmondson and a stormwater engineer, yet to be named.
Tuesday, Mr. Edmondson said he hopes to “to revise our standards to properly address the concerns we face in today’s reality.”
The UDO is a comprehensive document that combines all zoning and development ordinances in one place, and the town has experienced rapid development since it was first adopted years ago.
In recent years, larger houses have replaced smaller ones and there have been more multi-family and business developments. All have increased impervious surface – parking lots, driveways and roofs – which lead to flooding and polluted stormwater flowing into waterways.
Staff has estimated the cost of a UDO update of this type at $30,000. Mr. Edmondson is supposed to find a suitable consulting firm and submit a recommendation to the commission for approval.
Tuesday, Mr. Edmondson said he has not yet selected a contractor to recommend to commissioners for the UDO update.
“I hope to have this narrowed down in the near future,” he said.
Any new rules will go hand-in-hand with other town efforts to address stormwater and flooding, such as the commission’s approval in December of a $386,000 contract with Moffatt & Nichol, an engineering firm, to develop a comprehensive stormwater management plan for the town.
The plan is being put together in segments, and individual projects are expected to be funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 428 program. Section 428 is intended to reduce project costs for the federal government, increase flexibility in the administration of such assistance, expedite the assistance and provide financial incentives for timely and cost-effective completion of projects.
Top priorities so far identified by Moffatt & Nichol are a cluster replacement under Lee Avenue and drainage improvements along East Reed Drive and Cedar Street. The estimated cost of those improvements is $500,000.
There could be as many as eight to 10 small stormwater plans submitted by the firm for specific areas, Town Manager Matt Zapp has said.
Mr. Edmondson told the board last year too much flooding still occurs after even after relatively minor rainstorms, not just tropical storms and hurricanes.
Without a plan and some tougher but fair stormwater rules in the UDO, the town will likely see more flooding from smaller storms in the future given current trends, Mr. Edmondson said then.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
