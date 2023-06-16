INDIAN BEACH — Indian Beach commissioners approved the town’s 2023-24 budget during their monthly meeting Wednesday night in the town hall.
The budget totals $2,492,371 with no increase in the property tax rate of 31 cents per $100 of assessed value. The budget also includes a beach nourishment fund of $116,400.
Town Manager Tim White said the board also approved the preliminary plan for a new subdivision called “The Pearls.” White said the development will be on the ocean and sound sides of Highway 58 and will have 137 units, with a mix of condos, single family homes and townhouses.
