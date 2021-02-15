MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by web conference on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
The public may participate in the hearing online or by telephone. To facilitate comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak during the meeting to pre-register by 4 p.m. Monday, March 15.
A link to pre-register, along with public information, the web conference link, the call-in telephone number, presentation slides and biological investigation reports may be found online at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/shellfish-lease-public-hearings.
The DMF has received the following applications:
- Hamann Clammin’ agent Philip Hamann has applied for a 2.30-acre bottom lease in the Newport River.
- Sandbar Oyster Co. LLC agent David Cessna has applied for a 4.46-acre bottom and water column lease in Back Sound.
- Moyst Oyster Co. agent Adam Randles has applied for a 5.5-acre bottom and water quality lease in North River.
- Austin Goodwin has applied for a 0.91-acre bottom and water column lease in Wards Creek.
- 35 North Mariculture LLC agent Isaiah Smith has applied for a 2.59-acre bottom and water column lease in North Bay.
- Christian Bayer has applied for a 1.76-acre bottom lease below the bridge in North River.
- Doy Rhue has applied for a 1.01-acre water column lease in the Newport River.
