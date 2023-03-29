CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release issued March 28, warned residents about a recent imposter scam.
On March 28, numerous residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a scammer using the name of an actual Carteret County deputy.
Citizens reported the scammers were attempting to convince callers they had missed jury duty and must pay a fine of up to $900.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public a deputy will never call you and request money by phone or ask you to provide banking information or insist you purchase a gift card and give them the numbers off the back.
Never give out personal banking information, provide a credit or debit card number, wire money or purchase gift cards. These scammers will say anything to get you to send them money.
If you are the victim of a scam, call your local police department or call the Carteret County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.