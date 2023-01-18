PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Town of Pine Knoll Shores was recognized by the N.C. Rural Water Association at the Wednesday, Jan. 11 board of commissioners’ meeting for completion of a wellhead protection plan. The plan was approved by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality in 2022.
Mayor John Brodman and Town Manager Brian Kramer commended the town’s longtime water system supervisor, for completion of the plan.
The U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments of 1986 established requirements for states to develop wellhead protection programs.
A WHPP is a pollution prevention and management program used to protect underground sources of drinking water. Congress intended the programs to be a key part of a national groundwater protection strategy to prevent contamination of groundwaters that are used as public drinking water supplies.
In North Carolina, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality, development of a local wellhead protection plan is not mandatory but is viewed as a valuable supplement to existing state groundwater protection programs.
North Carolina's wellhead protection program is intended for city and county governments and water supply operators who wish to provide added protection to their local groundwater supplies.
The wellhead protection plan, once implemented, reduces, but does not eliminate, the susceptibility of wells to contaminants, according to DEQ.
The Safe Drinking Water Act) defines a wellhead protection area as “The surface and subsurface area surrounding a water well or wellfield, supplying a public water system, through which contaminants are reasonably likely to move toward and reach such water well or wellfields.”
The size of the WHPA will vary from site to site depending on a number of factors, including the geologic and hydrogeologic features of the area.
Pine Knoll Shores was once served by Carolina Water Service, but now operates its own water system, with meter reading and billing services provided by Carteret-Craven Electric Coop.
