Pine Knoll Shores was recently recognized by the N.C. Rural Water Association for its 2022 completion and certification by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality of a plan to protects drinking water from contamination. Left to right during the board of commissioners’ Jan. 11 meeting are Mayor John Brodman, Debbie Maner of the N.C. Rural Water Association and PKS Water System Supervisor Sonny Cunningham. (Contributed photo)