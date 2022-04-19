BEAUFORT — Carteret County, North Carolina and the nation are facing economic inflation, supply chain shortages and a workforce deficit, problems incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. plans to address.
Rep. Murphy was in Carteret County Tuesday, April 19 to meet with local officials to discuss needs and issues facing coastal North Carolina. The congressman addressed the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, followed by a roundtable discussion with county commissioners and other local government officials.
After the discussion, Rep. Murphy had lunch with Atlantic Coast Marine Group Capt. Lee Sykes and crew, who located the plane which crashed into the ocean off the Carteret County coast Feb. 13. The congressman presented Capt. Sykes and crew with American flags, as well as copies of the congressional record recognizing the crew’s role in the recovery effort.
Rep. Murphy is running for reelection in the upcoming primaries. He said in a News-Times interview his platform will be the same one he’s been “embodying the last 2½ years” while in office.
“I’m trying to represent the best interests of eastern North Carolina,” Rep. Murphy said, “and oppose some of the insane (federal) decisions of the last 15 months. We’ve had some very un-American (congressional) activity.”
Capt. Sykes said in a News-Times interview he thinks Rep. Murphy is a “fantastic representative for North Carolina.”
“He truly listens to the people,” Capt. Sykes said. “He cares about eastern North Carolina. He makes our voices heard. After the (Feb. 13) plane crash, he showed up without announcement. That shows how much he cares.”
The congressman went on to say he thinks among the most important matters for the county and the state coast are tourism, coastal fishing and keeping the waters “navigable, functional and clean.”
“We allow both commercial and recreational fishermen an avenue to make a living or enjoy sportfishing,” he said. “We need to keep our waters navigable, which is a constant issue.”
While addressing the county chamber of commerce, Rep. Murphy said the last two years have been “the hardest in this nation since WWII,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic problems, such as inflation, supply shortages and a lack of workforce for many businesses and industries.
“We were kept away from our families, friends and businesses (by the pandemic),” he said. “There are so many (cargo) ships that can’t be unloaded, goods we can’t get, so many industries with people who don’t want to come to work.”
Rep. Murphy put some of the onus of the labor shortage on the financial support provided to work-qualified people during the pandemic lockdown. He said while he doesn’t think support should have been withheld, “We may have done that too long.” Rep. Murphy also said he thinks the lack of a good immigration system is a factor.
The congressman also spoke on the issue of economic inflation. He said the recent cash flood has resulted in rising prices. In the housing market, another significant factor is large numbers of people moving from densely populated urban and metropolitan areas to places like the North Carolina coast.
“It raises the prices of houses so people can’t afford to come down here to work,” Rep. Murphy said. “I’m not an economist, but I think we’re going to be battling this (affordable housing shortage) for the next five years.”
When it comes to solving the workforce housing shortage, however, Rep. Murphy said the solutions have to come from the local government level.
“You have to set aside land for this purpose,” he said, “you have to zone things for this to be constructed. I believe this (problem) is best handled locally.”
The congressman addressed some questions from the chamber of commerce, such as his position on recurring costs for rural hospitals. Rep. Murphy, who’s a practicing surgeon, said the pandemic “caught them (the hospitals) off guard” and that as the pandemic stretched on, healthcare “became politicized.”
“We have a Medicare system that’s broken,” he said. “It was put in place in 1965 when life expectancy was in the 70s. Now it’s in the high 80s.”
Rep. Murphy said he thinks overregulation is a large part of the problem. Increasing regulations have led to increasing administrative staff for hospitals, outnumbering the medical staff. He also said there’s been an issue with nursing agencies removing nurses from hospitals to instead shift them to in-home care.
“Most of the money is going to these middle-man agencies,” Rep. Murphy said. “It’s not fair and it’s not right.”
Another medical matter of importance Rep. Murphy touched on was mental health. The congressman said he’s been working toward curbing over-prescribing of drugs, as well as supporting law enforcement and mental health services that could treat drug addiction.
“We’re seeing a large increase in mental health issues in children,” Rep. Murphy said. “We kept them out of their schools way too long (during the pandemic).”
Rep. Murphy said he also supports bringing back lifelong residential mental health facilities to provide care for patients who are unable to function on their own.
Local government officials in Carteret County also had an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns with Rep. Murphy. Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker said while the housing shortage will be a local issue, some factors outside the county, such as the Interstate 42 extension project, will also affect the matter.
“Infrastructure is also a big issue,” the mayor said. “Putting the tax burden on our citizens when there’s money out there for roads and infrastructure is something you (Rep. Murphy) can help with.”
Keeping local waterways navigable is also an issue for both Beaufort and Carteret County as a whole. This largely comes down to dredging navigation channels, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides for many coastal municipalities in the county and beyond.
Carteret County Commissioner Robin Comer said county officials are having to pursue federal permits to dredge areas in the Down East area, such as Barden Inlet.
“It’s no secret Down East is struggling,” Mr. Comer said. “We want to improve ingress and egress. One of the saving graces (Down East) is the recreational fishing industry…If we can improve the water passages there, it would open up an industry down there.”
Rep. Murphy and county officials also discussed the issue of illegal drugs, particularly opioids, and law enforcement. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the ongoing “culture war” is affecting public safety.
“The national media has done a great disservice to our country,” the sheriff said. “The progressives act like they support certain communities, but their policies actually hurt those communities. We’ve got more drugs coming here (the U.S.), more gang activity…and if we use any force to enforce the law, we’re called racists and jack-booted thugs.”
Sheriff Buck went on to say that recent events reported in national news have “emboldened people to be more aggressive with law enforcement and their neighbors.”
“They want to nationalize things,” the sheriff said, “but the way you police Chicago is different from how I police things (here).”
Rep. Murphy said he thinks a lot of these problems stem from federal programs started in the 1960s, known as The Great Society. The congressman said these programs were “fine at first,” but over time, subsequent movements and programs have taken things too far, resulting in “a disintegration of the moral fiber of the country.”
“I think it will change,” Rep. Murphy said, “but it won’t be overnight.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
