MOREHEAD CITY - The Morehead City Town Council gathered Tuesday afternoon in their first regular meeting of the new year.
In a quick and unanimous vote, the council approved minutes of their Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 meetings, along with 2023 budget ordinances, 2022 financial statements and reports from the town's finance director and tax collector.
Following the relatively brief meeting, the council also elected to go into closed session to discuss section 143-318.11A(6) of N.C. legislation.
According to state policy, the motion is called "to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer employee."
The motion may also be called to hear complaints, charges or grievances concerning a public officer or employee.
While the exact topic of the closed session is not yet available to the public, all of the town's department heads were instructed to stay for the discussion except for Interim Town Manager Chris Turner who was asked to leave the room.
According to city officials, the council also discussed a proposal sent to a candidate for the position of city manager.
The council previously met last Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 and 12 in special sessions to consider six applicants for department positions.
Prior to the executive meeting Tuesday, one of the six candidates was noted to still be in communications with the town.
State law says any final actions determined during a closed session must be performed in an open meeting.
