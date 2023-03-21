MOREHEAD CITY - To female entrepreneur and family business owner of printing company Coastal Press Inc., Dawn Brock, supporting the community and running her business is everything. The local business recently had its grand opening of its new location on March 16, a month after receiving a Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award.
Coastal Press Inc. dates back to 1948 with the establishment of Mades Print Shop in Beaufort by Earl Mades. Mades sold the business to Vance
Heath and his son, Michael Heath, in 1975. Desiring to expand their market in 1981, the Heaths opened an additional printing office in Morehead City. The Heaths eventually sold the business to Steve Brock.
The Brock family continued to build the reputation of Coastal Press as a community pillar dedicated to quality and customer service.
Dawn Brock’s personal ties to the business begin when she applied to an open position in 1999. She met her future husband and eventually helped run Coastal Press.
“I was in retail for a long time, and when I realized I didn’t want to do that anymore, I sought out an office-like environment,” Dawn Brock said. “So I left retail and started working for a competitor of Coastal Press, selling ads for a magazine but realized I also didn’t want to travel. Then an opportunity presented itself for a job with Coastal Press. I met with Steve — who would eventually be my future father-in-law — and he hired me to work in our Beaufort location which is where I met his son, Chris. The rest is history.”
It's easy for Dawn to continue saying "we," even after her husband,
Chris, unexpectedly died in June 2022, leaving Dawn to lead the company and ultimately decide to change locations. The Coastal Press family suffered a monumental loss with the unexpected passing of its president.
“Chris had the gift of gab,” Dawn Brock said. “He could talk to anybody and everybody. He was so charismatic. People were drawn to him and drawn to the business because of him. I want to be able to do the same. I want to be able to represent that and live in his image of caring and compassion. I always told him that he was going to be God’s righthand man. His heart was so big. He just wanted to give and give and give. I want to continue doing that and show that heart.”
Dawn Brock immediately understood the daunting changes ahead of her following her husband’s death.
“When Chris passed away, it was just his dad and I left to run the business. Our 502 building was originally built in 1910 and was more than he and I could handle by ourselves. We felt we needed to find a different location and needed something new. When I found 1706 Arendell Street, I called and asked about the renovations. I didn’t need a lot changed, we just needed painted walls with an open concept, looking for an industrial modern look. I signed the (lease) contract in October (2022) and the space was ready by February of this year. Coastal Press needed a fresh start and we did so with new desks and chairs, new equipment, and even had pieces built by my dad and family to fit our needs. With everything we had been through, we needed something to be excited about for our family, for our team, for everyone.”
Steve Brock eventually retired back to Charlotte to be closer to the remaining family. When asked how she felt about being a female entrepreneur in this community, Dawn Brock’s answer couldn’t have been more community and family oriented.
“Coastal Press has been home for 20+ years," she said. “Being a woman running this business doesn’t really enter my mind. Being a family owned business and wanting to support this community enters my mind. I hope to be more than a title. I hope for Coastal Press to be valued as a family owned business as well as a dream for others to follow their heart. Sure it can be hard, but it can also be very rewarding. Over the past nine months seeing the community show their love and support has made me think we may have done something right.”
However, with so many unexpected changes in such a short time period, Dawn Brock has grown and really focused on prioritizing, not just her life, but also that of the business.
"For me, personally, it’s been about accepting all of these changes. I wake up each day and just roll with it and work with what I have. Things at Coastal Press are pretty much running the same, even though we’ve had to fine tune our strengths and weaknesses. Chris had that engineering mind. He just understood how to make things work. When we were together, I was always like ‘this is what I want, can you make it happen?’ Now, it’s ‘this is what I want, I have to make it happen.’ So I’ve had to really zero-in on what I do best and what resources I have available. But with a community such as ours, nothing is impossible.”
Dawn Brock hopes to continue serving the community with an eagerness and passion. With the rise of online shopping making things more convenient and accessible, Coastal Press Inc. hopes to find its niche in the ever-changing landscape and give the people the quality and experience that one might not be able to find online.
“Our goals right now are really to make sure people know where we are, especially after 42 years in our old location. We have clients from the 80s still printing with us today! But I also want people to know that printing is still viable, still needed, and that we offer so much more – and want to offer more – than what you can find online. We offer experience, knowledge, and ideas”
She reiterated her passion for the business and how much it means to her in a recent conversation.
“Running this business means everything to me. This is my family. I want my kids to be proud of me, of our family, and of our history. My passion and drive comes from them, our Coastal Press team, and from being able to be there for this community. Being able to help in a big or small way allows us an opportunity to give back. Receiving the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award was pivoting in realizing we are a valued business in Carteret County. All of our hard work, commitment, and dedication to our community since 1996 led us to this amazing recognition.”
