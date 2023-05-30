MOREHEAD CITY — About 70 Carteret County area veterans and residents gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City to pay tribute to those who died while serving the country.
“Memorial Day is our day of remembrance, a day we recognize those who have fallen during service to our country,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said during the ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post 46. “It is our day we honor and pray for their grieving families, a day we honor and pray for our wounded soldiers. It’s a day we honor and pray for all our veterans, past and present. Let us not forget the meaning and the traditions behind this sacred holiday and the many sacrifices of the brave individuals and families that have made our great nation.”
American Legion Post 46 Adjutant John Sotirkys said, “Today, observances just like this are happening in communities across America. Yet too few people pause to remember the sacrifices of veterans who gave their tomorrows for our todays. Thank you all for being here to take part in this ceremony.”
Terry Nicholas of Morehead City was among those who came to honor the nation’s fallen.
“We’re here because we honor our veterans and the fallen,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Her brother, Frank Nicholas, a Vietnam veteran, agreed.
“I want to remember the people who didn’t make it home,” he said.
During the ceremony, representatives of the American Legion Post and Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina placed two wreaths at the memorial, and those attending were invited to place small flags as well.
“As we pause to place the memorial wreath today, let us remember that more than 1 million American service members have died in wars that our nation has been involved in since the first colonial soldiers took up arms in 1775,” Sotirkys said. “Many of these solders died protecting one another, but they served to preserve that thing most sacred — freedom. By remaining true to the principles of honor, courage and sacrifice, we honor these men and women.”
The ceremony also included Post Judge Advocate Bob Kirk leading the observance of the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Empty Chair ceremony. Sean Cassidy of Morehead City read the poem "In Flanders Field."
Chaplain Robert Blake gave the opening and closing prayers. The West Carteret High School NJ ROTC presented the Colors.
Previously called Decoration Day, the first national observance was May 30, 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery. The alternative name, Memorial Day, wasn’t commonly used until after World War II. Federal law later recognized the holiday as Memorial Day in 1967. Then in 1971, through the Federal Holiday Act, Memorial Day was officially changed to be observed on the last Monday in May.
