Schools give special send-off to students as year draws to a close

MOREHEAD CITY — It’s the ending of a county public school year this week like no other.
Students haven’t been able to step inside school doors since mid-March because of campuses being closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s been off-campus virtual learning for pupils since that time.
Despite the challenges, county teachers and administrators were determined to celebrate the accomplishments of students to finish off the year.
With the 2019-20 academic year ending Friday, many schools are having drive-thru celebrations this week, including Broad Creek Middle School.
On Monday, teachers and administrators lined the front of the school, as eighth-graders and their parents drove through the parking lot to turn in Chromebooks and other items. In exchange, BCMS administrators and teachers handed out T-shirts, candy and plenty of enthusiastic waves and cheers. Many held signs with messages like “We Did It” and “Virtual Hugs and Kisses.”
“We especially wanted to make it special for our eighth-graders because they will be heading to high school next year,” Principal Sarah Weinhold said. “We usually do an eighth-grade celebration.”
Each BCMS grade level was treated to a similar celebration Tuesday and Wednesday.
Teachers, who wore masks and stood socially distanced, said it’s been a tough year and they were grateful to see their students in person one more time.
Eighth-grade English teacher and girls’ basketball and softball coach Aleczina Briley said, “This is really special because we didn’t get a chance to say good-bye to our students. This is a way to see our students again before the summer and wish them farewell.”
It was especially bittersweet for eighth-grade science teacher Anne Moccia, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 20 years in the classroom.
“It’s difficult, but I feel it’s a good time to retire,” Ms. Moccia said.
Prior to entering the teaching profession, she was a geologist.
“Teaching was my second career in life and I don’t regret it,” she said.
Eighth-grade students said they enjoyed the special send-off and getting to see their teachers one more time before heading to high school.
Eighth-grader Kendall Beach said, “I think it’s really sweet and makes me really happy.”
She added that she’s a little nervous about starting high school in August.
Eighth-grader Ben Boyette said, “It’s nice, but it was really boring not being at school and having to stay at home. It just would have been nice if we could have stayed in school.”
His mother, Amanda Boyette, said she appreciated the hard work of teachers.
“I think it’s wonderful that the teachers did this. They’ve been great since this happened. I’ve been pleased with the interaction teachers have provided.”
West Carteret High School also had drive-thru drop-offs in front of the school last week.
Principal Joe Poletti said it’s been a challenging year and he’s already thinking about what the next school year will look like.
“We’re handing out packets of reading materials for students to read,” he said Thursday during a drive-thru drop-off of Chromebooks. “We need to consider the impact of this on our students and their families. When we come back (in August) we may have a different reality than what we left with.”
Mr. Poletti added that he’s proud of his teachers and staff, as well as students and parents for persevering through the challenges.
“I think West Carteret did a great job with distance learning and parents and students responded,” he said. “I also think it has to end. I’m sad that it had to end this way, but I’m glad it’s over. I’m really proud of this community, that we have kept going.”
West Carteret Latin teacher Michael McGinn, who was assisting with collection of Chromebooks, agreed it’s been a challenging spring semester.
“It’s disappointing that we were not able to end the year face-to-face with students,” he said. “As teachers, the joy is face-to-face interaction with our students. We’ve worked really hard … but for me it’s still not the same. But we’re committed to keeping everyone safe and committed to making it work and making everyone successful.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.