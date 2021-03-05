NEWPORT — Four fire departments reported to the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon at 238 Cottontail Run. No injuries have been reported.
Capt. Danny Moreno with the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
“The fire started on the back porch and went up into the attic,” Capt. Moreno said. “There is extensive damage in the attic.”
There was also smoke damage throughout the home.
Capt. Moreno said it took about a half hour to contain the fire. Other departments reporting to the scene were Newport, Western Carteret and Morehead City.
Capt. Moreno said the American Red Cross was called in to assist the family, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Carteret County Fire Marshal.
