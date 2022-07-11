CARTERET COUNTY — Residents and visitors may notice a change in water level along waterfront areas on July 11-15 due to a “king tide.” According to the King Tides Project, king tides are the most extreme tide events of the year, the highest high tide and the lowest low tide.
The King Tides Project is an international initiative to document extreme high tide events using photos contributed by residents.
Dr. Christine Voss started the North Carolina King Tides Project in 2015, seeking to track the change in high tide levels and the impact this change could have. She recently retired from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences where she worked as a coastal habitat and ecosystem ecologist.
The goal of the project is to “visualize how normal high tides could look in the future due to sea level rise,” and “create a record of how our shoreline looks today and track future changes.” The project also seeks to “understand how rising sea levels will impact local resources and community investments.”
“These 'king tides' have always and will always occur,” said Dr. Voss. She explained that their effect has become more pronounced now than when the towns were built due to sea level rise.
King tide events can have an effect on business in low-lying areas, such as Front Street in Beaufort, due to flooding caused by the unusually high tides. The greatest impact this week is expected on Wednesday, July 13, due to the biggest supermoon of the year.
At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the moon will reach its perigee, meaning its closest distance to earth on the moon’s elliptical orbit. The high tides on Wednesday are expected to be the most extreme of the week.
Dr. Voss noted that regardless of your location along the North Carolina coast, there are many factors that impact water level.
The NOAA Sea Level Rise Viewer allows for the visualization of where higher water levels could lead to flooding.
The North Carolina King Tides Project requests photos of tidal-related events, as well any other flooding or high water. Photos can be contributed using the Coastal Observer app.
