Materials delivered for new pier in Cedar Point park; construction imminent

CEDAR POINT — Materials have been delivered and construction of a new pier in Cedar Point’s waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park is imminent.
Town commissioner John Nash, long an advocate of the park itself and replacement of the old pier into the creek, said he was pleased to see the work will get started in earnest after Tropical Storm Elsa blew through the area Thursday.
“We will be replacing the existing (pier) footprint, which CAMA (the state’s Coastal Area Management Act) allows,” Mr. Nash said in an email Wednesday evening. He believes it will be mostly used for “strolling,” and “sitting on benches under the enclosed roof/canopy” at the end of the structure to view the water and birds.
“The enclosed area may also be big enough for a picnic table,” Mr. Nash added. He said the pier and the platform at its end is
“not really meant as a fishing platform (but) hopefully a separate fishing platform (will be built) in the future.”
That’s not in the current plan for the park, but a kayak launch is planned to replace the temporary grassy kayak launching area near the pier.
The town made the first cut for a state grant that would pay most of the cost of the kayak launch facility, which, like the pier, will meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Town clerk Jayne Calhoun is working on the follow-up application, which will determine if the town receives that grant.
The town applied for a $60,000 N.C. Division of Coastal Management water access grant to build the kayak launch facility. It would include two floating launches, one ADA-compliant and one traditional.
The coastal management division is expected to announce grantees in November. If the town receives the grant, it will have to provide a $20,000 match.
Meanwhile, vehicular access to the pier and kayak launch area at the park at the end of Masonic Avenue is closed and will remain so as the contractor builds the new pier.
The town this spring awarded the $89,000 contract for the project to Bobby Cahoon Marine Construction of Grantsboro, and Mr. Nash said he expects the work will take over about a month.
Pier construction costs will be covered by a $140,000 unsolicited, anonymous donation to the town this spring.
The remaining approximately $50,000 from the donation will allow the town to put in some picnic tables, benches and swings. In addition, Carteret County recently gave the town $60,000 in funds it committed long ago but never released to help pay for the park. That money can also be used for amenities.
Town manager David Rief is also working on designs to add restrooms to the park, probably near the entrance off Masonic Avenue. Mr. Nash called that a “priority,” although there is no firm timeline for when it will happen.
The town purchased the 56 acres of land for the park from the N.C. Masons for $2.8 million in 2019, paid for mostly with proceeds from a successful $2.5 million town bond referendum the previous year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
