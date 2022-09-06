ATLANTIC BEACH — Ginger Mickelson of Woodbridge, Va. and her family spent Labor Day enjoying the picture-perfect weather on the beach at Fort Macon State Park.
“It’s our first time to any North Carolina beach, and a friend who lives in Goldsboro recommended Atlantic Beach and Fort Macon, and I’ve really enjoyed my visit,” she said.
The Mickelsons were among thousands who traveled to the county during Labor Day weekend, which signals the end of traditional tourist season.
Although it’s too soon to get official tourism numbers, Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder said all indications are that Labor Day weekend and the 2022 tourist season were a stellar success.
“The feedback I’ve gotten from restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions is everyone is very happy with the weekend crowds,” he said Tuesday morning.
While Fort Macon State Park Superintendent Randy Newman said crowds packed the park throughout the weekend, numbers were down from the 2021 Labor Day weekend.
“Our count over the three-day weekend was 16,095, and last year we had 20,550,” he said. “We were down about 4,000 from last year, but we still had good crowds throughout the weekend. I think gas prices may have impacted some people. We still had a tremendous weekend, and the weather was gorgeous.”
In addition, Newman said they had no water rescues.
“The water wasn’t that rough, so we had no water rescues, which is great,” he said. “The only issue we had was one person got overheated on the hiking trail on Saturday.”
Oceanana Fishing Pier employee Jessica Rudd said they also enjoyed good crowds over the holiday weekend, but she, too, said crowds were down from last Labor Day.
“The crowds haven’t been as plentiful, but we still had good crowds,” she said. “I don’t know if gas prices had anything to do with it. I do know we had a lot of families visiting from out of state. We had people from Colorado to Indiana. The beaches here were packed Saturday and Sunday.”
Rudd added that with flounder season starting Sept. 1, many pier visitors were enjoying the weekend catching fish.
“They’re catching flounder and loving it,” she said, adding that other fish being caught included Spanish mackerel, red drum and croaker.
John Buhmann from Perry, Ga. was among those hoping to land a few fish Monday at the pier.
“We arrived Thursday. We come down every Labor Day to visit my uncle in Atlantic Beach,” he said. “I like to fish, and I know I’m looking forward to eating at the Sanitary Restaurant tonight. I’m especially looking forward to some hushpuppies. They just don’t make hushpuppies in Georgia like they do in North Carolina.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.