EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners and staff took some heat Tuesday night as an unusually large number of residents voiced concerns about the town’s finances, clearing of vegetation by contractors, the condition of the community center and gym and the town’s decision to greatly reduce the number of trash cans on the beach.
The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook page.
Ronnie Watson, a former mayor of the town and for many years owner of one of its major businesses, the Holiday Trav-L Park off Coast Guard Road, got the ball rolling, saying “I love this place, but something’s really bothering me.”
The town, he said, has become like the federal government: “spend, spend, spend,” with a general fund budget that has from $7.2 million 10 years ago to $12.2 million in fiscal year 2022-23, and an attendant increase in payroll, to the point where about 60% of the money goes to pay the salaries of 75 full-time and 45 part-time employees.
By comparison, he said, Atlantic Beach this fiscal year has had a budget of $9.8 million with about 39% percent of that for salaries for 56 full-time and 64 part-time employees. Morehead City, the county’s most populous municipality, has a 2022-23 budget of about $30 million, Watson said, but only about 55% percent of that goes to pay 175 full-time and 45 part-time employees.
“Something needs to be done about this,” Watson said. “Who’s leading this town? We’ve got to quit spending money like it grows on trees.”
The former mayor said he believes the increasing salary expenses leave little in the budget or the town’s infrastructure needs.
Speaker Jeff Ward recalled that when Frank Rush was town manager – he left after 17 years in 2018 to work in California but is now manager in Cape Carteret – he emphasized customer service, with all calls to town hall answered by a live person who would route them to the person to whom they needed to speak.
“We have a phone tree in town hall now,” Ward said. “The town is more concerned about social media,” with a newly hired $70,000 per year public information officer, he added.
Another speaker emphasized the need for town staff and elected officials to have face-to-face exchanges out in town with residents and business owners.
Speaker Paige Taylor Ward brought up the clear-cutting of lots, which she said is an ongoing problem despite the town’s announced efforts to stop it.
“They are clear-cutting lots all over this island,” she said. There’s a lack of enforcement. What we’re doing is wrong. I don’t know what’s so hard about it.
“We’re not being good stewards” she added. “When is this madness going to stop?”
Annette Ruth said she is disappointed with the town’s recently announced Pack It In, Pack It Out plan to remove most beach trash cans and encourage beach-goers to use cans on the street side of the beach access paths or to take it home with them for disposal.
She said she understands the effort has worked in other places. “But I don’t understand why we have to be like everybody else. “I think we’re going to regret it.”
Ruth also said she’s concerned that the town is not doing enough to keep the bike and pedestrian path and the trails in McLean-Spell Park safe from speeding mini-bikes and golf carts and doesn’t understand why the town wants to put exercise stations along the walking trails in the park.
“I have never heard anyone say they want them,” she said, and the money to install them would be better spent in the community center.
Patricia Leonard also opposed the Pack It In, Pack It Out initiative.
”Nice matters,” she said, referring to the town’s motto, “but so does clean and neat.”
Prior to the public comment section of the agenda, Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Director Candace Dooley cited improvements that have already been made or are planned at the recreation center, including improving the tennis courts with new fencing and landscaping them, restriping them for increasingly popular pickleball court usage, painting inside, a pending new heating and air conditioning system and addition of a Peloton bicycle to the weight room.
But speakers called those improvements, while nice, are just band-aids.
Although commissioners and staff don’t respond to comments during the public comment period, Manager Zapp said in his comments later that the new PIO, Mark Crews, was hired at $65,000 not $$70,000, and that $65,000 is only about 50 percent of the industry standard. He also noted that Crews’ position is not a new one, and that he has extensive background.
Anna Smith, who was the PIO and also the town clerk, left this winter to work for Morehead City. Sarah Diehl, who has been EI’s human resources officer, is certified as a municipal clerk, and is now HRO and clerk, so the hiring of Crews did not add a position to the town staff.
Zapp also said the town makes every effort to answer all phone calls to town hall, but there are times when all staffers are on other calls and that’s when the phone tree kicks in. The town he said, received close to 15,000 calls in 2022.
If people leave a message, Zapp said, the correct person will return the call as soon as possible.
Commissioner Jim Normile, in his comments at the end of the meeting, called the public comment session “a scorcher” and addressed the beach trash can issue. He said it’s not just a matter of who picks up the trash – last season there were 130 tons of it – but where it goes.
The town has two people who pick up beach trash and put it in a truck, he said. But it has to go somewhere, and that’s into dumpsters behind the fire department.
“That’s a problem,” Normile said. But by having more of it in the streetside cans, the county’s waste contractor will haul more of it to the landfill, eliminating some of the town’s temporary storage need in dumpsters.
In addition, he noted there will still be cans on the beach at 22 high-use areas instead of at all 75 beach accesses. There will also be containers for recycled material at the street ends.
In her his comments, Commissioner Floyd Messer urged residents to call staff or commissioners, whose phone numbers are on the town website, if they have questions.
“Call someone who knows instead of believing what you read on Facebook,” he said.
Commissioner Jamie Vogel, in her comments, stressed that having a professional public information officer is essential these days, not only for getting information to the public in a variety of ways, but also for pushing staff on how to make that happen.
Commissioner Steve Finch had no comments, but Commissioner Mark Taylor said he had enjoyed the public comments and thanked those who had taken the time to come to the meeting and speak.
“You make us look and listen, and that’s what we’re here for,” he said.
“We are available to you,” Mayor Jason Holland said to the public. “If we all work together, everything will be all right.”
