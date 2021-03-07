Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities recover body of man believed to have drowned in Core Creek Canal
- Beaufort man charged with statutory sex offense with a child
- Sheriff’s office warns of circulating phone scam
- NC Marine Fisheries Commission tackles circle hooks through fishery management plans
- Emergency crews work to clear wreck along Highway 70 in Otway
- County Board of Education votes to transition MaST from school to program; legal action to continue
- Remembering McClanahan at regional final; former coach leaves lasting legacy that keeps growing
- After more than 2 years, Hurricane Florence survivors finally have a home
- Multiple departments report to Cottontail Run house fire
- State Emergency Management Director Sprayberry tours Carteret County vaccine clinic Tuesday
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Board of Education is politicizing state standards (18)
- Cedar Point, other towns to urge Carteret County to change sale tax distribution method (16)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I need to vent my frustration (14)
- EDITORIAL: State’s financial surplus should be used cautiously (14)
- Carteret parent, school officials lobby to return students to classrooms (12)
- Carteret County agrees to sell water system to private company for $7M (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Yet another chapter (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I am a Yankee too (11)
- EDITORIAL : Sales tax distribution formula is creating damaging divisions (10)
- Emerald Isle details beach expenditures in midst of paid parking debate (10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.