CEDAR ISLAND — A fire destroyed a kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the home of a Cedar Island resident Thursday evening.
Bill Stavenger, president of the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department, said Monday that the department received a call for a structure fire at 2699 Cedar Island Road at 7:42 p.m. Thursday. The house is owned by Roger Styron.
Mr. Stavenger said by the time the fire department arrived, Mr. Styron had used two fire extinguishers to douse the fire that had started as a grease fire on a stove.
“The kitchen was a total loss, but luckily the fire was confined to that portion of the house,” Mr. Stavenger said. “There was smoke damage in other sections of the home.”
There were no injuries, and Mr. Stavenger said Mr. Styron, his wife and children are staying in a travel trailer on the property until the house is repaired. He had insurance on the home, according to Mr. Stavenger.
The Down East Fire and EMS Department also reported to the call.
