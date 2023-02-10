CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s courthouse cupola will be illuminated in blue beginning at sunset Friday evening in memory of the Down East residents who died in a plane crash near Drum Inlet as they were coming back from an annual youth hunt on Feb. 13, 2022. The courthouse cupola will remain illuminated in blue until Tuesday evening.
In addition, Carteret County Commissioners unanimously passed a proclamation at their January Board of Commissioners meeting declaring Feb. 13, 2023 as “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in Carteret County. The proclamation embraces the importance of waterfowl hunting to the culture and traditions of the county and, especially, the Down East area.
In addition, the Carteret County Board of Education is asking all students and school staff, as well as community members to wear camouflage Feb. 13 to honor the victims on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. Four of those killed were students at East Carteret High School.
Those who died in the crash were Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Fulcher’s partner Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic; pilot Ernest “Teen” Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville; and Mr. Rawls’ son Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville.
To read the full proclamation that was passed during the Jan. 9 Carteret County Board of Commissioners meeting, visit the Carteret County Government website.
(0) comments
