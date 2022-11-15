MOREHEAD CITY — Containers filled with bright red and green shoeboxes were stacked Tuesday in the fellowship hall of Glad Tidings Church.
The boxes, however, weren’t filled with shoes, but with a variety of toys, school supplies, hygiene items and clothing.
The church serves as a regional collection center for Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, which ships boxes filled with toys and other items to needy children around the world.
National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child began Monday and will continue through Nov. 21.
Gwen Davis of Beaufort, logistics coordinator and central drop-off team leader at Glad Tidings, encouraged residents to fill shoeboxes, a simple way to spread the love of Jesus around the world.
“I do it so I can share Jesus with the children and their families,” she said.
Glad Tidings Church serves as a regional collection center for a five-county area consisting of Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Jones and Pamlico counties.
In addition, two county relay centers for those not wanting to travel to Morehead City are set up at New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort and Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
Davis said churches and individuals began dropping off shoeboxes Monday, but more are needed, as are volunteers to assist at the center. The goal this year is to collect 35,000 boxes in the region.
OCC volunteer Nova Austin was among those helping Tuesday at the Glad Tidings site.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “It’s just knowing these shoeboxes are reaching the world for Christ and blessing all of the young lives they touch.”
Those wanting to pack boxes and drop them off during National Collection Week can do so at one of the following locations:
Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City: Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, 4 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 20, noon to 3 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beaufort First Free Will Baptist Church, 1947 Highway 70, Beaufort: Nov. 15-16, 1 to 3 p.m.; Nov. 17-18, 9 to 11 a.m.; Nov. 19-20, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 9 to 11 a.m.
Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret: Nov. 15-18, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to noon; Nov. 20, 5 to 7 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Once boxes are received at the regional collection centers, they are transported to processing centers in the nation. From there, they are shipped to nations around the world.
Volunteers and supplies will be available at the county’s collection centers to assist those needing help with boxes. Also, information and labels can be obtained at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.
As well as physically packing boxes and dropping them off at one of the centers, people can also pack boxes using a computer or mobile device.
Those interested in packing a box using a computer or mobile device can go to samaritanspurse.org/occ. Select toys and gift items, write a note of encouragement and “pack” them in a shoebox.
Using special tracking technology, participants can follow their box to discover where their gift is delivered by using the donation form found at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
The cost to ship boxes is $10 per box.
For more information about how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Davis at 252-725-0435.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com
