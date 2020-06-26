No injuries reported after pilot makes emergency landing on Bird Shoal

No injuries were reported after a Morehead City pilot was forced to complete an emergency landing in the Carrot Island/Bird Shoal area Friday afternoon. (Richard Shapero photo)

BEAUFORT — After suffering engine failure, the pilot of a small plane told the News-Times he safely landed the aircraft on Bird Shoal Friday.

Richard Shapero of Morehead City was taking the aircraft, a Grumman American Tiger, out for a test flight following maintenance Friday afternoon when the craft “seized up” and suffered engine failure. He was the only passenger aboard at the time. 

“I brought it down the safest place I could find,” Mr. Shapero told the News-Times shortly after the incident.

No injuries reported after pilot makes emergency landing on Bird Shoal

Pilot Richard Shapero poses with the aircraft he landed on Bird Shoal Friday afternoon following engine failure. (Richard Shapero photo)

Beaufort first responders reported to Carrot Island following a public service call around 4 p.m.

The longtime pilot said no one on the beach was in danger, but some vacationers “got some excitement” out of the ordeal.

“I’ve tied it down, and I’ve got to figure out how to get it off the island,” Mr. Shapero concluded.

 

Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.