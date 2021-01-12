Empty Bowls event to aid area food pantries, soup kitchen

MOREHEAD CITY — Organizers of Empty Bowls of Carteret County said Thursday the event will happen this year, even with changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release Thursday, Empty Bowls Chairperson Barbara Johnson said the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at One Harbor Church in Morehead City.
“Each donation of $20 gives our Empty Bowls supporters their choice of a beautiful hand-made pottery bowl presented by a local potter or art student and a ticket for a free cup of soup with purchase of an entrée at one of our eight participating restaurants,” she said.
“This has been a tremendously challenging year with Covid impacting every corner of the world. Our area has suffered immense economic loss and many of our residents are in critical need of help to alleviate hunger,” Ms. Johnson continued.
Proceeds from the event benefit Hope Mission Soup Kitchen, which serves more than 3,000 meals a month at no cost to those in need, Martha’s Mission Cupboard, which provides free groceries to 350 hungry families a month, and BackPack Friends, which delivers more than 500 backpacks full of food to children in 14 local schools each week to meet their weekend dietary needs.
Ms. Johnson said to abide by the governor’s coronavirus safety restrictions, there will not be a sit-down luncheon in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City as in the past. Instead, thanks to area potters, this year each donor will be invited to come by and choose a handmade pottery bowl from a selection that will be on display in the lobby of One Harbor Church in Morehead City Feb. 23.
Masks are required, and entry will be socially distanced. For those uncomfortable with entering the facility, there will be volunteers outside with an assortment of bowls you can choose from the safety of your car.
In addition, the purchase of a ticket will offer a free cup of soup with the purchase of an entrée’ at one of eight restaurants in the community. Participating restaurants are Clawson’s 095 Restaurant & Pub and Queen Anne’s Revenge in Beaufort, Ioannie’s Grill, Southern Salt, Riverside Grill and Floyd’s 1921 in Morehead City and Rucker Johns and Caribsea in Emerald Isle.
“Our local restaurants and their employees have also suffered through a difficult year with closures and limited-service options. Empty Bowls sought a way to keep soup in our event and also support restaurants and their hard-working staffs,” Ms. Johnson said.
A silent auction that is traditionally a part of the event will be held online on Hope Mission’s Facebook page.
Starting Monday, Feb. 15, silent auction items will be displayed in a Facebook photo album and bids can be made by commenting on the pictures. There will be a special surprise displayed as well, according to Ms. Johnson.
Items will also be on display at the Hope Mission offices and final bids will be taken until midnight Monday, Feb. 22. Winning bidders may pick up their items in the lobby of One Harbor Feb. 23.
Tickets may be purchased at Hope Mission Thrift Store at 1205 Arendell St. in Morehead City, The Gym at 300 Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret and at Beaufort Pet Provisions at 129 Turner St. in Beaufort.
For more information, contact Ms. Johnson at 252-241-1152.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
