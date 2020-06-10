MCFD proposes EMS transport, permitting fee increases for FY2020-21

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Fire and EMS Department will impose fee increases for certain services, including ambulance transports, in the upcoming fiscal year.
The increases relate to fire permitting and EMS transports, according to the overall Morehead City 2020-21 fee schedule. There are a few other minor changes in the fee schedule, which the Morehead City Council adopted during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
The new fee schedule takes effect Wednesday, July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
Morehead City Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk noted the city hasn’t increased fees for fire permitting since 2012 and for EMS transports since 2014. He presented an overview of the changes to the council during an agenda-setting workshop last week.
“We have checked around with the neighboring towns, Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, and this puts us somewhat in line with them,” Chief Fulk said of the proposed fees. “These are the recommendations that are coming from our billing company.”
The fee increases, Chief Fulk said, are necessary to account for rising health care costs, especially medical supplies. He anticipates the higher fees could bring in approximately $68,000 of additional revenue next year.
According to the fee schedule, the following fees will be charged for EMS transport service:
- ALS (advanced life support) Level 1, non-emergent: $450, no increase.
- ALS Level 1, emergent transport: $647, up from $550.
- ALS Level 2, emergent transport: $930, up from $800.
- Specialty care transport: $1,108, up from $880.
- BLS (basic life support) emergent transport: $545, up from $450.
- ALS treatment/no transport: $150.
- Transport mileage charge (per mile): $18.50, up from $10.85.
Fire permitting fees, which includes staff review of fire alarm and sprinkler systems and construction permits relating to fire systems, increased 50-100% across the board. Most construction and operational fire permits increased from $50 to $100.
Chief Fulk noted his department collects about 64% of billed ambulance charges, though the city has been more aggressively pursuing collection on unpaid bills as part of its debt setoff plan. He added the department can establish payment plans for patients who are unable to pay their bill in full.
The city has also been grappling with how to handle residents who “abuse the system” by calling for an ambulance in non-emergencies. Chief Fulk said there are about 100 “frequent flyers” in Morehead City who call for transport numerous times per year.
“The reality of it is, the only way to stop that behavior is to bill them and to let them know that there is a cost associated with that, providing two people in an ambulance with training,” Chief Fulk said.
