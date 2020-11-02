CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday an additional confirmed COVID-19 death occurred Saturday.
The patient is the 15th county resident to die from complications related to COVID-19. The person was in their 60s and had preexisting health conditions, the health department said.
“The Health Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in a release.
Health officials continue to urge residents to follow practices to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing a face covering, staying at least 6 feet away from others and frequently washing hands.
The county adds that if you feel you need to be tested for COVID-19, even if you do not display any symptoms, contact your health provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations.
