County Board of Education approves 2022-23 school calendar

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 school calendar Tuesday that has students scheduled to report back to classes Monday, Aug. 29.
The last day for students will be Friday, June 9, 2023.
Board members approved the calendar during their meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
Mike McKay, chief technology officer for the school system, presented the calendar for grades pre-kindergarten through 12, as well as a second calendar for the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, which operates on a different schedule because of students attending classes on the campus of Carteret Community College.
MaST students will report for classes Tuesday, Aug. 9, with their last day on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Mr. McKay said preparation for the 2022-23 calendar was especially challenging because of a state law that prohibits schools from opening earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26. For 2022-23, that Monday doesn’t occur until Aug. 29, which he said is later than when schools prefer to open. For 2021-22, schools were able to open on Aug. 23, a week earlier.
“We go through a seven-year cycle,” Mr. McKay said. “We don’t want to violate general statute.”
He said in discussions with high school principals regarding next year’s calendar, all were in agreement that they wanted the first semester to end prior to Christmas break. To make that happen and meet the state requirements of 185 instructional days and minimum of nine teacher workdays, Christmas break will start later than normal this year.
The 2022-23 calendar begins the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 23, with an early release day on Thursday, Dec. 22. Students will report back to classes on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with Friday, Jan. 6, and Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10 as teacher workdays.
There will only be one scheduled remote learning day next year, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
“This (2021-22) is the last year the state is requiring remote learning days,” Mr. McKay said, adding that next year the remote learning day will be for “extensive training.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he would prefer more flexibility in setting the calendars, but the N.C. General Assembly law ties their hands on when they can start and end the school year.
“Calendar flexibility would allow us to align with the community college, but for now this is the best we have,” Dr. Jackson said.
Board member Travis Day praised Mr. McKay and the calendar committee for making sure the schedule allows high school exams to be given prior to Christmas break.
“It’s extremely important for our semester to end prior to Christmas break,” he said.
Mr. Day made the motion to approve the calendar, with John McLean providing the second. The motion unanimously passed.
In other action, the board:
· Announced that the 2022 Penguin Plunge donated $10,400 to the Carteret County Public School Foundation for its teaching fellows program.
· Heard information regarding February being National Career and Technical Education Month.
· Recognized MaST senior Juan Miguel Lara Torres for making it to the state finals for the Presidential Scholars Program.
· Held a public comment time regarding the 2022-23 school budget, with only one person speaking.
· Approved several policy revisions on second read.
· Received brief update on school capital and bond projects.
· Appointed board member Kathryn Smith Chadwick to serve on the 2022 N.C. School Boards Association legislative committee.
· Met in closed session to discuss a confidential personal matter and for attorney-client communications. No action was taken in open session.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
· Approved personnel matters.
· Approved fundraiser requests.
· Approved a revised budget planning calendar.
· Approved a revised 2021-22 academic school calendar to reflect the addition of remote learning days on Jan. 18-19.
