PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners have approved a contract for long awaited stormwater management improvements on Acorn Court.
The action came during a meeting Feb. 11 conducted in town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
The contract, for $97,330, went to M&W Land Improvement of Jacksonville.
The budget for improvements on the flood-prone street was $75,000, but the bids came in much higher.
As a result, town manager Brian Kramer suggested using funds the town received from the federal American Recovery Plan Act to make up the difference.
But in the end, after discussion, officials said they believe a Pine Knoll Boulevard stormwater project can be completed largely in-house by the public works department, obviating the need for use of the federal money. That money was moved to the Acorn Court project.
Also during the meeting – conducted one day after a day-long annual retreat, also held in town hall and online – the board got a report from Julie Anderson, the town finance director, on the perceived need to increase revenue for the town’s water department.
“When you look out five years … it’s getting to the point where we need to look at our rates,” which haven’t changed many years, she said.
Options include raising the rates and/or ending the practice of splitting the revenue the town receives from leasing space on water towers to cell phone companies 50-50 between the water fund and the general fund, instead dedicating all of that money to the water fund.
The plan is for Ms. Anderson to present options to the board when budget deliberations begin this spring.
The board also got its first look at Mr. Kramer’s proposed capital improvements plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.
The plan includes a number of big-ticket items, such as the normal replacement of two police department vehicles, replacing the town hall roof, purchase of a new pickup truck for use on the beach, purchasing new radios for the fire and police departments and street improvements.
The CIP will be adopted along with the budget by June 30.
