Isaias forecast to reach Florida late Saturday or early Sunday

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport said Hurricane Isaias is continuing on its track, as the National Hurricane Center forecasts it will reach Florida this weekend.
The NHC issued an advisory for Isaias at 11 a.m. Saturday, the latest available. According to the hurricane center, Isaias is about 40 miles west-southwest of Nassau and about 135 miles south-southeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving northwest at 12 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.15 inches.
So far, no watches or warnings are in effect for North Carolina. The NWS Newport office's warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said in an email with the office's 6 a.m. briefing there are "not a lot of changes" other than the slowing of the time tropical storm-force winds may arrive in eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County.
According to the NWS briefing, there's a high risk for rip currents Saturday through early next week. Tropical storm-force winds may arrive Monday evening, but are most likely late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. There's the potential for hurricane-force winds, power outages and downed trees.
Storm surge inundation is possible along the coast, as well as along the shores of local sounds and rivers. There's also an increased threat of tornadoes. Localized heavy rain is possible, but storm motion may limit this threat.
On Harkers Island, the National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore issued notice Saturday that due to the approach of Isaias, Cape Lookout will close at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"The park will monitor the storm as it makes its way north in the coming days," the NPS said. "Once the storm passes the area, park officials will assess for any damages and make sure the park is safe for reopening to the public."
The NPS also said reservations at Great Island Cabin Camp are canceled through Friday. The park service advises visitors with cabin reservations to monitor weather conditions and said full refunds will be issued. Visitors seeking a refund may do so online at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
Like the NHC's previous advisory, the latest advisory shows Isaias may weaken from a hurricane to a tropical storm by late Monday. It's forecast to pass over or offshore eastern North Carolina late Monday into early Tuesday.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
