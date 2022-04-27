ATLANTIC BEACH — Showboat Properties LLC has the town council’s approval to begin building eight duplexes on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The council met for its regular business meeting Monday, April 25 in the town meeting room at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council held a public hearing for the major site plan for 614, 702 and 710 Atlantic Beach Causeway, the former site of the Showboat Motel. After the hearing, during which no one spoke, the council unanimously granted site plan approval for the Showboat Cottages, an eight-duplex residential project with associated infrastructure.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said during the April 25 meeting the developers have been pursuing and obtaining multiple state permits for the project. She said they’re still working on getting some of them, however.
“We (town staff) already got building plans (from the developers) we’re looking at,” Ms. Eitner said. The developers propose building duplexes with the same design used in the Windfare condominium complex in town.
In addition to the duplexes, Showboat Properties intends to build an access road and landscaping along the causeway. The site plan also includes a marina and day dock, though Ms. Eitner said they’re still pursuing a N.C. Coastal Area Management Act permit for them. These features will be added to the project at a date to be determined.
While the council had no objections to the site plan, Councilman Danny Navey said he thinks the marina facilities, once built, should be limited to fit boats up to 25 feet long.
“I wouldn’t want them (the developers) coming back and asking for something bigger,” Mr. Navey said. Ms. Eitner said she would forward the developer’s CAMA permit application to the council once it’s filed, to allow the council to review it and submit comments to the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
In other news at the April 25 meeting, the council unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the regular council meeting on Monday, May 23 for a proposed unified development ordinance amendment. This amendment, if approved, would update residential use types to reflect the number of dwelling units in a given residential project rather than the construction type.
According to Ms. Eitner, in the existing UDO residential housing uses are divided between group housing and household living. The latter category is further divided by housing types like duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes. Townhouses are also listed as a separate housing type, despite differing only in certain construction elements.
“Typically, our main zoning controls are density and intensity, how packed in the use is and how it affects the neighboring properties,” Ms. Eitner said. “Our proposed zoning ordinance simplifies the (residential) use types to show the number of dwelling units on a lot rather than the type of ownership or construction.”
The amendments would remove townhouses as a use type, though Ms. Eitner said it wouldn’t outlaw them in town.
The remaining residential uses would be single-family, duplex, triplex, quadplex and multi-family. A townhouse project would fall under one of these uses, determined by the number of units in it.
Before the council holds its public hearing on this proposed amendment, the town planning board will review it and make a recommendation to the council. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.
The following also occurred at the April 25 council meeting:
The council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment repealing the seasonal speed limit change on East Fort Macon Road. With this amendment, the speed limit on East Fort Macon Road will remain 35 mph year-round, matching the speed limit along West Fort Macon Road and the rest of Highway 58 on Bogue Banks.
The council unanimously approved health savings account and flexible spending account dependent care benefits for town employees. These benefits will go into effect at the beginning of fiscal year 2022-2023 on Friday, July 1.
The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda. The consent agenda included a resolution of intent to lease antennae space on one of the municipal water towers to Verizon Wireless and minutes from the March 9 regular council meeting and March 28 planning retreat.
