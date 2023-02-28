ATLANTIC BEACH — In response to a question Monday night from Mayor Trace Cooper, Atlantic Beach Manager David Walker said he has not missed a town council meeting in his 42 years of local government service.
He won’t miss one ever, but he’ll be missed at the next one in Atlantic Beach. The council’s monthly session Monday was his last one, as he retires and makes way for new the manager, John O’Daniel.
The council honored Walker and heard his farewell address during the Monday meeting in the town hall off West Fort Macon Boulevard.
Walker, who in May 2022 announced his pending retirement after about 15 years in the position, also served stints as manager of Morehead City – where he was one of the founders of the N.C. Seafood Festival – and in Kinston and a few other North Carolina towns.
He said Monday night that with the aid of many council members and department heads and residents, Atlantic Beach is in great shape as he leaves, with sizable reserves across all funds and a “great foundation to build upon.”
He said he has been “proud to serve the town” and see many projects come to fruition.
He particularly singled out longtime Mayor Cooper who he called a visionary leader.
“I had to step up my game to accomplish (Cooper’s) goals,” Walker said. “Thanks for the opportunity.”
Councilman Danny Navey cited Walker’s budget “wizardry,” and Councilman Austin Rivers cited the outgoing manager’s ability to make the council’s job easy, to the point where the panel often had “hardly anything to do.”
Mayor Cooper said one of the best things about Walker was his determination to stay in close communication with the council members.
“He was always there when you called,” he said, and that’s as important as many other leadership traits. “Part of it is showing up,” the mayor said of leadership.
“He has always been there,” Mayor Cooper said “You’ve made the town and the state a better place. Thank you, my friend.”
Council members also noted Walker worked with other town managers.
One of them, Brian Kramer of Pine Knoll Shores, came to the meeting to honor Walker, whom he called “legendary.”
In his 42 years of local government, Kramer said, Walker has positively affected the lives of “tens of thousands of citizens” and was always available to help the other managers.
“On behalf of all the local managers … we’re going to miss you.”
Among the accomplishments during Walker’s tenure in Atlantic Beach are:
* The opening of the new Public Safety and Administration Complex in March 2022. It also serves as the Emergency Operations Center during emergencies and extreme weather events.
* Countless beach nourishment projects in cooperation with the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.
* More than $1.5 million in grant funding to pay for improvements at town beach access facilities, and all of them now comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
* The opening in July 2017 of the new Public Services Building at 1400 West Fort Macon Road.
* The opening of Atlantic Beach Town Park on the old Food Lion property in June 2017. It includes a skatepark, a splash bad, a minigolf course and a concession stand.
* The foundation of the town’s Beach Music Festival in 2014.
The town’s new manager, O’Daniel, 32, has about a decade of experience in local government in North Carolina and Virginia. Most recently, he was manager in Richlands, Va., beginning in March 2021.
O’Daniel has North Carolina roots and has experience in management in the coastal region of North Carolina. He was town administrator in Williamston in Martin County for about two and a half years and in Bladenboro, in Bladen County for about three years, so he understands coastal issues.
