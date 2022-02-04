Thursday evening blaze destroys home in Bettie

BETTIE — Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze that destroyed a single-family home Thursday evening at 164 Old River Road in Bettie.
There were no injuries, according to Otway Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Randall Stephens.
“The structure was well involved by the time we got on scene. The homeowner was there and got out safely with a couple of dogs,” Deputy Chief Stephens said Friday morning.
According to Carteret County GIS records, the homeowner is Michael Hollingsworth.
While the county fire marshal is still investigating the official cause of the fire, Deputy Chief Stephens said they believe the fire started in the garage attached to the house.
“We don’t believe it’s suspicious and it’s still under investigation,” he said. “We know the man had a motorcycle running in the garage and that’s what we believe may have started it.”
Deputy Chief Stephens said the call for the fire came in at 5:58 p.m. Thursday, and the fire was under control in about a half hour once firefighters arrived on scene.
“We stayed on scene to put out hot spots until about 9 p.m.,” he said. “It’s most likely a total loss, but firefighters did a great job knocking it out and getting it under control. The good news is there were no injuries and no pets were injured.”
Deputy Chief Stephens said the American Red Cross was contacted, and the man is temporarily staying with family who live nearby.
Other departments assisting Otway Fire and Rescue were Beaufort, Harkers Island and North River Fire and Rescue departments.
