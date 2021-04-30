EMERALD ISLE — Crews from multiple departments reported to the scene of a working structure fire at 10013 Surf Scooter Court in Emerald Isle Friday afternoon.
The town confirmed the working structure fire is ongoing following the initial call around 2:48 p.m.
Residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews work.
This is a developing report.
