BEAUFORT — Latecyia “Cece” Johnson, a junior at Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, has been named the Beaufort Teen Center Youth of the Year, Carteret County Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year and runner up for the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain Youth of the Year.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plan honor earned her a $1,000 scholarship, which she received during a ceremony March 25. Ms. Johnson has maintained a 4.0 grade point average at MaST and is taking courses at Carteret Community College.
“Earning these awards means that my hard work paid off,” Ms. Johnson said. “I haven’t given up any of my commitments whether it’s academics or athletics, even with the barriers the pandemic created. I continued to stay focused on the end result.”
According to the Boys & Girls Club website, the organization has been honoring and celebrating the nation’s most inspiring teens for more than 70 years. Each year, thousands of club teens participate in local, state and regional Youth of the Year events.
Six teens, including five regional winners and a national military youth winner, advance to the National Youth of the Year celebration, where one is named Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national teen spokesman.
To qualify for Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year, the person must have an active record and continuing membership in a club or affiliated youth center for at least two years prior, a recommendation from the unit director and community member, strong academics, an application that includes several essays with specific topics, a resume, a speech and an interview.
“Cece is an outstanding young lady,” MaST principal Cory Johnson said. “We are proud of her efforts and celebrate her accomplishments inside and outside of the classroom.”
Ms. Johnson resides in Beaufort with her parents, Willie and Lasheca Johnson. Her goal is to graduate in 2022 with her high school diploma and an Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees, as well. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Sigma Kappa Delta National English Honor Society at CCC.
“Cece has been an outstanding student leader on our campus these past three years,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said. “Carteret Community College is proud of her achievements, and we congratulate Cece on this worthy recognition.”
After graduating from high school, she plans to enroll in a four-year college to study criminal justice/forensic science, minor in creative and professional writing and join the track and field team.
As a track and field athlete, Ms. Johnson was named 2020 News-Times Winter Season Girls Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year, MileSplit USA The Best 100 Soph-Fresh Jumpers, Indoor In 2020 Long and Triple Jump and 2020 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference All Conference Indoor Track for long jump, triple jump and 55 meter dash. She was also a member of the East Carteret High School 4x100 relay team, winning first place at the 2019 NC High School Athletic Association 1A State Outdoor Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.