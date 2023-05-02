BEAUFORT – Prior to the most recent county commissioners meeting, North River fire district was notified that Stanton Landing would be removed from their fire district and added to Beaufort fire district, scheduled to take place July 1.
North River Fire Department is currently fighting this notion, as they have been covering Stanton Landing for years. During public comment of the April 17 county commissioners meeting, the North River Fire Department spoke against the redistricting issue with three contention points.
One: Should Stanton Landing remain within Beaufort’s fire district, North River would experience a reduction in their taxable revenue. Since North River is solely volunteer, the fire department makes its revenue through property tax. Without Stanton Landing and its 91 homes, the fire department loses significant funding, $14-15,000 from the budget.
Two: Keeping Stanton Landing in their district allows for the benefit of a lower Insurance Operation Services (ISO) rating. This improved rating lowers insurance costs considerably. North River is working to lower their rating of 9 to a rating of 5 or 6. Removing Stanton Landing from North River does not help achieve this.
Three: Contention lies within North River’s fire district geography losses. North River has been experiencing continual geography loss, resulting in frustration in not having been informed priorly to those losses of district occurring. Stanton Landing, until last minute, was part of this contention.
After a somewhat heated and long discussion, the commissioners voted to revisit the issue once enough concrete information and data was gathered. Friday morning, April 28, the commissioners responded to an invitation from the Stanton Landing residents to meet at the North River Fire Department to further discuss the issue.
Nick Wilson notified the media immediately after the commissioners agreed to attend out of concern that a quorum of commissioners could be present. Five of seven commissioners attended. The five commissioners present were Chairman Jimmy Farrington, Bob Cavanaugh, Chris Chadwick, David Quinn,and Ed Wheatly. Opinions varied among commissioners on whether or not Stanton Landing should be given back to North River.
Commissioner Wheatly made the argument that keeping Stanton Landing in Beaufort would be more beneficial to those individuals since Beaufort is manned 24/7, in which their response time is faster.
“I see keeping Stanton Landing in Beaufort as no harm, no foul,” he said. “North River is volunteer. Beaufort has men 24/7. The response time is faster, and the location is more accessible. This makes the most sense for Stanton Landing – it is the right thing to do.”
Wheatly made these comments on the fact that Stanton Landing is one mile from Beaufort Fire Station No. 2 while five miles from the North River Fire Department.
During the conversation, however, Commissioners Chadwick and Quinn proposed alternative plans.
Commissioner Chadwick proposed the notion that if Stanton Landing does remain in Beaufort’s district, the county would work to give more land and geography to North River.
Commissioner Quinn proposed the notion that if North River can develop a water shuttle program that can efficiently and quickly cover Stanton Landing’s town radius, North River can keep Stanton Landing in its district, a way of proving North River’s capabilities. An efficient water haul program would also help North River achieve its desired ISO rating of 6.
Water shuttle operations in firefighting is the process in which tanker trunks deliver water to an emergency scene. Firemen travel to a filling site, reload the tankers with water and return to an emergency scene to dump again. Water shuttle operations rely on constant movement of team members between an emergency scene and the water supply source. Creating an efficient operation would be beneficial for North River and its desired outcome of Stanton Landing’s redistricting.
The general consensus of North River volunteers and Stanton Landing residents found these propositions fair and will reconvene to finalize a decision after the fire department’s next inspection, which will help lower its ISO rating as well. The issue is scheduled for discussion at the May 15 county commissioners meeting.
