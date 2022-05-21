MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City officials turned to West Carteret High School students Friday to learn more about what students would like to see for the future of the city.
According to a press release from the city, 38 ninth-graders from the Scholastic Leadership Academy participated in activities that will help shape Morehead City Plan 2032.
“I like that younger people get an input in what happens to our community,” said ninth-grader Adeline Cloutier. “I think it will help our growth level out and will attract different age groups into the community who want to live here and stay.”
Work is underway on Morehead City Plan 2032, the city’s first true comprehensive plan, the press release states. This spring, the city hired Kimley Horn, a planning and design consultant business, to guide the process of creating the document.
The plan will provide a vision for the future of the community along with the steps necessary to make that vision a reality. A steering committee was formed to help execute the plan, and the community has been asked to provide input to make it successful.
“The plan is for the next generation as much as it is for the current generation,” said Jonathan Whitehurst, project manager with Kimley Horn. “These students in particular are the next leaders of the community and having a hand in planning the future will make them more invested.”
For two hours, students worked in groups to build a priority tree, write a vision statement and create a future land-use map.
“It’s so exciting,” said Lindsey Howell, lead teacher for the Scholastic Leadership Academy at West Carteret. “These kids are not even old enough to drive or to vote, but they’re using what they’ve learned in this program to contribute to the future of this city.
“This exercise is buy-in for them,” Ms. Howell, a former Carteret County Teacher of the Year, continued. “If they see they are a part of the plan, they’ll want to come back and take advantage of the future community they helped shape.”
The Scholastic Leadership Academy gives students the opportunity to develop leadership skills through real world projects. The participation in Morehead City Plan 2032 fit perfectly into their curriculum, and the students took their role very seriously, the release states.
“Looking at the future, providing more entertainment and giving youth things to do in this community is important to me,” said Ms. Cloutier.
To learn more about Morehead City Plan 2032 and to provide input, please visit https://engagekh.com/tmcp2032 and take the online survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.