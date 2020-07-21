Morehead City seeks applicants for parks and recreation board

MOREHEAD CITY — The city is seeking applicants interested in serving on a new parks and recreation advisory board beginning in September.
The Morehead City Council tabled a draft ordinance formally creating the new board last week because a steering committee wants to make a few last-minute changes to the ordinance. However, the council directed the city to begin taking applications so the board is set and ready by the stated September goal.
“We are really, really close to having that draft ordinance for the council to consider, we’re real close but we just ran out of time,” Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston said during the council’s regular monthly meeting July 14 in the municipal building. “We’re hopefully going to have a meeting with the steering committee either later this week or early next with the hopes of having a draft ready in few weeks’ time for the August (city council) workshop.”
As of Monday, applications are live on the Morehead City website at moreheadcitync.org/395/Parks-Recreation-Advisory-Board. Interested residents can download the application and send it to Clerk Cathy Campbell by emailing cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or mail to ATTN: City Clerk, 202 S. 8th St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Anyone with questions can contact Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs at 252-726-5083, ext. 4, or jerry.riggs@moreheadcitync.org. The application deadline is Monday, Aug. 24.
The purpose of the new advisory board is to provide input and help develop the city’s parks and recreation facilities and programs, with a focus on community access. Council members Bill Taylor and David Horton served on the steering committee tasked with creating the board. They said they’re looking for a diverse pool of applicants to get a wide variety of viewpoints and interests on the board.
“They’d be involved in all of the different parks we have and recreation facilities. They wouldn’t make final decisions, but they would work through the parks and rec director, and make recommendations and bring things to the council,” Mr. Horton said. “And the council would also assign them tasks if we want to look into something, we could assign that group a task and they could do some leg work for us.”
According to the draft ordinance, the board will be comprised of nine members serving staggered terms, including a few designated positions. One member will be part of the Concerned Citizens for Morehead City group, which was instrumental in creating the steering committee and new advisory board. Another member will represent the W.S. King Alumni Association, and one will be from the town’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
“We would like very much somebody to represent senior citizens. We have one representative from the ETJ,” Mr. Taylor added. “We would have one representative from what I’m going to call high school, who would represent youth.”
While it won’t be a mandatory position, Mr. Horton said the steering committee is interested in having a member of the Carteret County Board of Education or someone otherwise involved with schools apply. Mr. Taylor also encourages people from the Latinx community to apply.
“If you’re a person that’s a citizen of Morehead (City) and you think there’s a great need that can be addressed, please consider membership, or once it’s set up, pass that idea along,” Mr. Taylor said, “because this is a board that is there to be advisory, to make recommendations and to help us with our budget, and they would like all the ideas I’m sure they can get.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
