MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College President Dr. John Hauser announced Thursday morning that due to coronavirus safety precautions, the college will extend online instruction through Friday, April 17.
In a letter sent to faculty and staff Thursday, he said, “Thanks to everyone for all that you are doing to keep our college operating as we continue to deliver high quality instruction in an online format. Over the past two days, the leadership team has worked diligently to develop a schedule that considers your health and safety. We care about you and are trying to do what we believe is the best for everyone at this point as we all deal with social distancing and the coronavirus.”
The following directives were issued for students, staff and the public:
- Effective immediately all curriculum classes will continue to be delivered online via email and/or Moodle through April 17. Curriculum classes are not canceled but will be delivered in an online format.
- Selected health science and basic law enforcement technology programs will be allowed to continue with laboratory instruction and end-of-program testing under the direction of CCC Vice President Dr. Tracy Mancini. Program chairmen will communicate their plans for on-campus activities within 24 hours. Students with questions should email the appropriate faculty of the respective course to obtain clarification or additional information for each course.
- The bookstore will continue to be closed. Students can access the bookstore at bkstr.com/carteretccstore/home. Students can place online orders and the bookstore will ship at no cost for student orders.
- The library will be closed to students and public users until April 17. Librarians are available to assist with research and citation questions via the “Chat” link on the library webpage, by email to library@carteret.edu or via telephone at 252-222-6213.
- A student hotline has been set up as an additional service to students. Officials urge students to first contact their course faculty member or adviser. The student hotline is 252-222-6100.
- Effective Monday, select continuing education and basic skills classes will be delivered online through April 17. Continuing education courses will be under the direction of CCC Vice President Perry Harker to determine which programs are allowed to continue. A continuing education representative will be in contact with you via email or telephone.
- CCC faculty and staff will continue the a temporary telework agreement through April 17.
- While the campus is closed to the public, some identified essential personnel will be required to work specified days to maintain local, state and federal operations to fulfill the work for business continuity.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.