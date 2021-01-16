Carteret Community College receives donation for career center

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College received a financial boost for its capital campaign with a $10,000 donation Tuesday night.
Members of the Parker family, representing Parker Buick GMC and Parker Auto Group, presented the check to the college’s foundation at the beginning of the CCC Board of Trustees meeting, held in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
The money will go toward the college’s new career center, scheduled to open by Monday, Feb. 1 on Arendell Street near the west end of the campus.
CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden thanked the Parker family for their support of the college over the years.
“Parker Buick GMC and Parker Auto Group are longtime, generous supporters of the college for more than two decades, since 1998,” Ms. Darden said.
Trustee June Fulcher agreed.
“I want to give a big thank you to the group,” she said. “This is what helps our foundation grow. We appreciate your interest in helping grow our college.”
Brian Parker, general manager of Parker Buick GMC, said the family believes in the mission of the college.
“I am an advocate for Carteret Community College and the many lives the college impacts every year,” he said in a press release issued about the donation.
CCC Trustee Catherine Parker, wife of Mr. Parker, said she was excited to see the business donate toward the college’s career center.
“Carteret Community College and the foundation are thrilled to partner with businesses like Parker Buick GMC to achieve our major capital campaign goals,” she said. “We have a gem sitting in our backyard and we must continue to keep our college at the forefront of innovation, as well as continue to assist with economic growth in our county. I am proud our college and community continue to work together to create a better quality of life for our community members, students and their families.”
Other college projects the Parker family has supported include the foundation’s annual golf tournament, Spanish mackerel fishing tournament and the Escoffier dinner series.
Lindsay Parker, marketing director of Parker Buick GMC and board member of Beaufort Wine and Food, was instrumental in the patio naming and support for the college’s new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center.
As for the career center, it will house N.C, Works and college job assistance programs in the same building. Job seekers and employers will have a one-stop employment location focusing on several services: success and career coaching; employer job placement; skill development and access to workforce training; resume and interview assistance; and military and veteran’s assistance.
Creation of the career center is among many projects being completed thanks to the foundation’s $5.5 million capital campaign.
Trustee Matt Zettl, who serves as a board liaison to the foundation, said, so far, about $3.5 million has been raised in donations and pledges toward the campaign effort.
