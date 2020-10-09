Beaufort Fire Department collects relief supplies for Louisiana

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Firemen’s Association, a nonprofit, is coordinating a hurricane relief effort for Louisiana, according to a press release from the town of Beaufort.
The association is collecting essential items through 5 p.m. Thursday to transport to the Lake Charles, La., area next week and is asking the community help with relief efforts.
“We know all too well what it is like to go through a devastating storm,” Capt. Sean Cowley, treasurer of the Beaufort Firemen’s Association, said in the press release regarding Hurricane Delta, expected to be a Category 2 storm as it makes landfall in the Lake Charles area Friday.
“The Beaufort Firemen’s Association wishes to give back and lend a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Delta in the hard hit areas of Lake Charles, Louisiana,” he continued.
The Lake Charles area also hit by Hurricane Laura Aug. 27 as it made landfall at a record-breaking Category 4 hurricane, the first Category 4 on record in southwestern Louisiana.
For those donating, note that water and clothing are not being accepted at this time. A list of suggested items is below:
- Chainsaws
- Cleaning supplies
- Generators
- Disinfectant supplies
- Gas cans
- Hand sanitizer
- Oil mix bug spray
- Tarps
- Baby diapers, wipes
- Tie-down straps
- Hygiene products
- Roofing nails
- Non-perishable food
- Pet food and supplies
Donations may be delivered to the Beaufort Fire Department at 506 Live Oak Street in Beaufort. Bring items to the back of the building, accessed off Pine Street.
Monetary donations may be made through the Beaufort Firemen’s Association’s site at checkout.square.site/buy/Q453MYM7XKQB354EQVDBW213 (Hurricane Delta Louisiana Relief Fund).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.