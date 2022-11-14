NEWPORT - A man from Newport faces multiple drug charges after being pulled over in Carteret County.
Gregory Lee Yancey, 33, of Newport was arrested Nov. 7 by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office and Morehead City Police Department for manufacturing and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, a schedule II substance, a schedule III substance and marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with revoked license; maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance; and two counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.
During the traffic stop, officers and detectives found 2.6 grams of cocaine, 2.2 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 4 doses of suboxone, 4.6 grams of marijuana and "numerous" drug paraphernalia items, according to a press release.
After Yancey was arrested, investigators searched his Newport residence at Dutch Treat MHP and a room at the Econo Lodge motel in Morehead City where he was known to stay. There they found more contraband and paraphernalia used for selling drugs.
Yancey was initially given a $25,000 secured bond when he was first placed in jail. During his first appearance Nov. 8, Judge Paul Delamar increased Yancey’s bond to $250,000.
Yancey's next court date is Nov. 29 where they will discuss the vehicle traffic portion of his charges.
