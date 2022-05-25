MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City held a grand opening Tuesday afternoon for its new kayak launch in Bogue Sound at 10th Street.
The $45,000 to build the facility came from a state Division of Coastal Management grant.
Alizé Proisy, spokesperson for the city, said the contractor for the project was EZ Docks of Newport.
Construction began in November 2021, she said, and the site already included a boat launch, fishing pier, public beach and parking.
The kayak launch won’t affect the public beach, she added.
Parking is free, Ms. Proisy said, as is use of the launch, which is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Open hours are from dawn until dusk.
The city also recently completed renovating the public boat dock in Bogue Sound at 8th Street.
Morehead City has other soundside kayak launch sites at 11th Street, 12th Street, 6th Street, 13th Street, 16th Street, 28th Street and at Holly Lane in Mitchell Village.
On the north side of the city, kayakers can launch at 608 Bay St., 11th Street and from the county operated facility at Radio Island.
City officials expect the 10th Street site to be popular, as it has ample parking, and paddlers can easily shoot across the Harbor Channel to reach Sugarloaf Island.
