School board adopts resolution protesting athletic conference alignments

BEAUFORT — With little comment, Carteret County Board of Education members unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging the N.C. High School Athletic Association to address what they say are inequities in the conference alignments and playoffs.
Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor read the resolution, followed by the vote, during the board’s meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
“The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is urged to develop and implement additional criteria in their 2021-2025 realignment plan to eliminate the unfair advantage charter schools, magnet schools and non-boarding parochial schools have at the conference level by being unfettered with attendance zone boundaries, and to develop and implement additional criteria for playoffs and state championships so that traditional attendance zone schools have a fair and equitable chance in competition,” Mr. Paylor read.
Prior to approving the resolution, board member Kathryn Chadwick, who represents the Down East area, asked why the resolution didn’t include the board’s concerns regarding the athletic association’s proposal to change East Carteret High School from a 1A school to a 2A school.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said those concerns would be filed separately with the association by ECHS coaches and administrators.
“East Carteret is working on those comments,” Dr. Jackson said.
Following the meeting, Dr. Jackson said the resolution would be sent to the athletic association Wednesday. ECHS planned to file its protest regarding the proposed switch from 1A to 2A by Friday, which is the deadline for schools to submit comments.
The superintendent added that he wasn’t sure when the NCHSAA would make its final decision regarding its 2021-25 realignment plan.
“There is a process and I think the entire process is scheduled to be completed by the end of March,” he said.
The resolution, drafted by BOE attorney Neil Whitford at the request of school board members, states that for traditional public schools, athletes are chosen from high schools in specific attendance zones, while nontraditional schools can accept athletes outside of traditional attendance zones.
“When a non-traditional school establishes a successful athletic program, skilled student athletes are often drawn to the school, and with no attendance zone limits, are free to enroll and join a team therefore perpetuating the success of the program,” the resolution states.
The resolution goes on to state that because of the draw of the successful athletic programs at the nontraditional schools, skilled student athletes are often leaving traditional attendance zone schools “thereby reducing the talent at schools.”
The resolution further states that the majority of nontraditional high schools “have relatively small student bodies and are therefore placed in 1A and 2A athletic conferences,” and therefore “this gives the non-traditional schools a distinct advantage in the small-school conferences.”
The resolution calls the situation “fundamentally unfair.”
In other action, the board:
- Approved a $1.08 million budget revision that includes debits and credits in state, federal and county funds, including coronavirus relief funds.
- Proclaimed January National School Board Appreciation Month.
- Approved first and second readings of numerous policy revisions.
- Announced that parents and residents are invited to submit comments or appear in person in regard to the school system’s 2021-22 budget at the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 board meeting.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
- Approved renewal of a contract with Excel Learning Center as a N.C. Pre-K partner with the county school system. The funds for the Pre-K slots at Excel Learning Center pass through the school system and are funded based on the teacher’s certification. The contract is effective through Thursday, June 30, 2022.
- Approved renewal of a lease agreement with Synovia Solutions Inc. to lease GPS systems for buses, maintenance and transportation vehicles. The total contract amount is $60,252 per year, an increase of $2,172 over the previous agreement. The agreement is a 60-month lease.
