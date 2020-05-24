Coronavirus response money for local governments coming, but slowly

BEAUFORT — Novel coronavirus pandemic relief money is starting to flow from the state and federal governments into local coffers, and the public school system and the community college have so far been the biggest beneficiaries in Carteret County.
The combined total of local school and community college relief is expected to exceed $2.6 million, with more than $1 million already in hand.
Carteret County government is next highest recipient, with total aid expected to reach or exceed $1.38 million.
According to Megan Thorpe of Gov. Roy Cooper’s press office, North Carolina has received or will receive about $4.07 billion under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and Carteret County is to receive up to $1.38 million of that for county government.
The money is winding through a complex aid system, based on the population of each of the state’s 100 counties.
“A minimum of $250,000 was allocated to each county in North Carolina, and more funds based on populations in counties on top of that sum,” Ms. Thorpe said in an email.
“Three large local governments (with populations exceeding 500,000) received funds directly from the federal government, the other 97 will receive their funds in the coming weeks,” she added. “The funds are for immediate needs, including payroll gaps, public health needs and other essential services.”
The three counties that received direct allocations — Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford — got more than $480 million, according to a release from State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
County school system
Carteret County School System Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said the system received an emergency state allotment of $223,913 to help fund a program that has provided meals for students while schools have been physically closed.
And, she said, the system expects to receive $1,578,236 through the CARES Act in addition to more state money.
“We do not know how much we will receive in state Covid funds, House Bill 1043,” she said. “The state Board of Education is voting on the allocation of the $75 million for child nutrition. The other funds will be allocated at a different time.”
Carteret Community College
CCC Vice President of Finance and Administrative Service Steve Davis said the school received $812,872 in CARES Act. Of that, $387,743 is to help students who have financial needs due to the pandemic.
He added the college might not receive funds for other general expenses and could see a possible budget call-back.
He estimated CCC could face a $460,000 shortfall below what the college normally collects from students. All state community colleges are in a similar situation, he added.
In response the state instructed community colleges to enact spending restrictions. At CCC, those include a ban on most purchases, limited travel, a hiring freeze except for faculty instructors or personnel considered critical and no salary increases except for a promotion.
Mr. Davis said receipts are down, including bookstore commissions, vending commissions and student technology and activity fees, and the college has spent more than $13,000 for COVID-19-related items so far.
He has applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get reimbursed for some of the costs. The remainder, he hopes, will come from the CARES Act.
Carteret County
Finance Director Dee Meshaw said the only money Carteret County has received so far is $83,000 from the state for the County Health Department, to be used for supplies and staff wages related to the COVID-19 response.
She said that in order to receive the $1.38 million in CARES money from the state, she must first submit a breakdown of how the funds will be used. If the full amount received isn’t used by Wednesday, Dec. 30, the county will have to return funds.
“That’s the maximum amount they have allocated for us,” she said. “…We have to put together a list for them to approve, and if it meets the criteria, then we get the funding.”
Details
Each county has received a “guidance letter” from the state Office of Budget and Management, Ms. Thorpe said. The letter states, “In total about $4.07 billion will be allocated to the State of North Carolina. The four largest local governments (with populations in excess of 500,000) have already received a direct distribution from the U.S. Treasury of about $481 million; the remaining funds have been received by the State of North Carolina to be used on behalf of the State and the remaining local governments. The State share of the remaining funds is estimated to be approximately $3.585 billion.”
Of that, the letter states State House Bill 1043 “appropriated $150 million to be distributed to county governments based on their population.”
According to the guidance letter, “eligible spending must be directly related to expenditures incurred to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The broad categories include:
- Medical expenses of public hospitals and clinics, establishment of temporary medical facilities, COVID-19 testing and public telemedicine capabilities.
- Acquisition of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, disinfection of public areas and nursing homes and public safety measures, including expenses for quarantining.
- Payroll for public safety or health care employees whose services are substantially dedicated to responding to COVID-19.
- Expenses of actions that facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures, such as teleworking, distance learning, food delivery, paid sick and family and medical leave for public employees, expenses for maintaining prisons and expenses for protecting the homeless.
U.S. Department of the Treasury guidance states funds must be spent by Dec. 30 and can’t be used for damages covered by insurance, payroll or benefits for employees not dedicated to responding to or mitigating the pandemic or to reimburse for revenue losses.
But there’s also money from the state, allocated by the General Assembly under House Bill 1043, and from FEMA. The FEMA money is mostly what local municipalities are seeking.
Morehead City
Finance Director Jewel Lasater said the city received $37,483 from the CARES Act for “Medicare and ambulance fees.”
That money was given to health care providers, including the EMS department, to ensure patients without insurance can be treated.
Otherwise, Ms. Lasater doesn’t expect any other funds from CARES. She said the only other funds the city can expect would be a reimbursement from FEMA, for items like cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment and for overtime staff worked dealing with the pandemic.
Ms. Lasater said she expects to begin submitting items for FEMA reimbursement this week and she will continue to do so on a rolling basis.
Morehead City recently announced it laid off 10 full-time and eight part-time workers across several departments because of virus-related reductions in revenue.
Beaufort
The town in late March and early April implemented coronavirus prevention measures and Town Manager John Day said officials would seek funds to replace lost revenue, such as from sales and use taxes, if it becomes available.
Officials started the process to get FEMA reimbursement for costs incurred from the pandemic, to the tune of $100,000.
Those include labor expenses, particularly in the police and fire departments, and money spent on supplies for an entry checkpoint.
Beaufort officials on April 9 limited access to town to one entry point, establishing a checkpoint along the Turner Street bridge and restricting access to county residents, those conducting essential business, providing care or second homeowners already sheltering in town.
At their May meeting, commissioners approved an additional $100,000 in contingency funds to cover pandemic-related costs should the need arise.
As of Monday, Mr. Day said the town hadn’t played any layoffs.
“We don’t have any park programming, for example, so none of our services have changed,” he said.
Atlantic Beach
Town Manager David Walker said town officials haven’t received any federal or state funds for COVID-19-related expenses. However, he said staff is tracking expenses that might be eligible for FEMA reimbursement. Town officials haven’t had to reduce staff, nor do they plan to.
Mr. Walker said they don’t know when reimbursement will come, and “we’re still waiting for monies due us from (Hurricane) Florence” in September 2018.
He said town officials applied April 30 to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management Public Assistance Program for $11,000.
Newport
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said the town received about $17,000 from CARES for COVID-19-related EMS calls.
“We’ll be requesting reimbursement from FEMA for items we had to purchase that allowed some personnel to work from home,” he said. “This included a few laptop computers and incidentals. We’ll also request reimbursement from FEMA for temporary employees.”
Newport uses state inmate labor to supplement the public works department, but the state shut down the program because of the pandemic.
“We haven’t yet spoken with anyone from FEMA to determine a timeframe with those funds,” he said.
One major concern is the anticipated reduction in the sales and use tax revenue.
“This funding is a sizeable part of our annual budget,” Mr. Chadwick said. “COVID-19 could cause this amount to be reduced by 20%, but we’re hoping it will be less.”
So far, the town has not resorted to layoffs and doesn’t plan to do so.
Pine Knoll Shores
Town Manager Brian Kramer said the town received $2,700, unsolicited, as part of the CARES Act.
“This fund provides federal funding assistance for Medicare providers,” Mr. Kramer said. “We’re a Medicare provider, because of our ambulance service.”
Mr. Kramer said town officials haven’t requested financial assistance yet, but officials established an event portal with FEMA.
“To date, the expenses I anticipate requesting assistance on are some PPE (personal protective equipment) purchased for our first responders and the rental costs of an electric emergency message street sign that we used,” he said.
There have been no staff reductions due to the pandemic.
Indian Beach
Town Manager Tim White said officials haven’t applied for aid from state or federal agencies.
“We haven’t incurred any extra expenditures due to COVID-19,” he said. “I do think there will be long-term affects to our sales tax revenues, but there are no plans to reduce staff.”
Emerald Isle
Town Manager Matt Zapp said the town will apply for COVID-19-related funding.
“Our specific areas of need include the additional purchase of specialized personal protection equipment, cleaning items, outside sanitation services (if activated) and overtime compensation for pandemic-related activities,” he said. The town did not yet have a total estimate for the total.
Emerald Isle has not laid any employees as a result of the pandemic’s financial impacts, nor do officials expect to do so.
Cape Carteret
Town Manager Zach Steffey said the town has not received any federal or state money related to the pandemic, but might seek it.
“We’ll continue to monitor our COVID-19 related expenses and determine if future requests will be needed through the FEMA public assistance program,” he said. “Fortunately, we do not anticipate having to lay off any employees.”
Cedar Point and Bogue
Cedar Point Town Administrator and Bogue Town Clerk Elizabeth Sweeney each said their towns have not received federal or state coronavirus aid and don’t anticipate seeking any. Nor do those officials expect to have to lay off any employees. Ms. Sweeney is Bogue’s only employee.
Peletier
Mayor Dale Sowers said the town has not applied for state or federal money and doesn’t plan to do so. Peletier has only one employee, part-time Clerk Bea Cunningham, and she has worked through the pandemic in town hall with instructions to keep the door locked. There’s no plans to lay her off.
Reporting, liability
The state’s guidance letter to the counties notes the federal government requires reporting on the use of these funds by law. The state will require quarterly reporting to the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 and will turn the reports in to the federal government on behalf of counties.
By Wednesday, June 1, the state also wants counties to send in plans on how they plan to use the money, and the guidance letter to counties notes local governments are liable to the state for misuse or mishandling of the funds. Their employees are subject to civil action by the state and will be personally liable to reimburse the state.
Reporters Jackie Starkey, Mike Shutak, Cheryl Burke and Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
