MOREHEAD CITY — A traffic accident Saturday morning involving two vehicles resulted in three patients receiving medical transport.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 10:20 a.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle collision on Arendell Street in front of Bojangles in Morehead City. City police and fire/EMS responded to the collision, which involved a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and a Honda Odyssey minivan.
Morehead City Police Sgt. Zach Leach said three people were involved in the collision. All were transported to Carteret Health Care.
“One vehicle was pulling out of a parking lot and didn’t see the other (vehicle) coming and collided,” Sgt. Leach said. Air bags deployed in the truck and both vehicles appeared to have moderate damage.
As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed in relation to the collision.
